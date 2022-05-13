1000 people could be in hospital with Covid-19 daily during winter peak – Govt

Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

Thousands of people could be hospitalised with respiratory illnesses daily over winter, including more than 1000 at a time with Covid-19 at what could potentially be a “quite high” peak, the Government is warning.

On Friday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlined modelling around planning for winter. It was expected Aotearoa would see a resurgence of Covid-19, alongside influenza and RSV outbreaks.

New data showed while the Southern region was seeing the highest number of cases per 1000 people (particularly in Canterbury and Dunedin) and the seven-day rolling average remains steady overall, case numbers were “creeping up again” in Auckland.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Modelling outlined by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Thursday shows officials are planning for up to 1000 Covid-19 hospitalisations per day over the winter peak. (File photo)

Bloomfield said it appeared New Zealand had reached the nadir – the “bottoming-out” – of both cases and hospitalisations from this outbreak and “may well be on our way up again”, as officials estimated about half of cases were going unreported.

READ MORE:

* Flu vaccine encouraged as surge of winter viruses expected

* Covid v influenza: Widespread vaccination against Omicron may have made it less deadly than flu in New Zealand

* Warning of possible 'twindemic' as influenza looms when borders open

* RSV outbreak: 'Very sharp' spike in cases dwarfs infections from last six years



New Zealand had passed the peak of the Omicron outbreak, but officials were preparing for another potential peak that “could be quite high”, Bloomfield said.

The modelling looked at two scenarios. One had a lower peak, delayed to about August-September.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Modelling presented by Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield on Friday shows more than 1000 Covid-19 hospitalisations could be possible during the winter peak.

The second scenario – which could be starting already – forecast an increase in cases and hospitalisations in May and another “quite large peak” through winter, Bloomfield said.

District health boards and national health authorities were anticipating and planning for concurrent influenza and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) outbreaks.

The modelling showed at the peak, around July or August, there could be a “pretty significant” number of people in hospitals with respiratory illnesses.

New Zealand saw a “really quite significant” RSV outbreak last winter, after Covid-19 precautions meant the usual winter of RSV infections and hospitalisations in 2020 did not come to pass.

Flu also all but disappeared: Just eight cases were detected in 2020 by ESR and 14 in 2021, mainly from overseas returnees. In the first four months of 2022, seven influenza cases were detected in Auckland by ESR's whole genome sequencers – all influenza A.

Influenza A had also since been found in the lower part of the South Island, particularly in the student population in Dunedin and in Queenstown, Bloomfield said on Friday.

Flu vaccination was “imperative” this year, he said.

Since the vaccination programme began in April, nearly 700,000 people had received their vaccine, including about half of over 65-year-olds.

“Please go and get one if you’re eligible [for a free flu jab]. Even if you’re not, please consider doing so. It’s relatively cheap,” he said.

Kiwis have been warned a severe flu season could be on the horizon as the borders open, managed isolation is dissolved and immunity is lowered, but experts have also said it’s also possible New Zealand could experience a situation similar to Northern Hemisphere countries, with a low flu season.

The Ministry of Health has not yet provided the data and assumptions behind the modelling.