Covid-19: 7068 new community cases, 18 deaths reported

Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton discusses side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project.

There are 7068 new community cases of Covid-19 and 18 further deaths in the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus and eight are in an intensive care unit.

The-seven day rolling average of community cases has increased to 7595 from 7512 last Saturday.

Of the 18 deaths reported, 10 were people who had died over the last two days, and eight who had died since April 28.

The total number of people who have died with Covid-19 in New Zealand is now 958, and the 7-day rolling average of reported deaths is 15.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Of the new cases, 2409 were in Auckland, and the rest were in Northland (202), Waikato (507), Bay of Plenty (200), Lakes (120), Hawke’s Bay (219), MidCentral (237), Whanganui (55), Taranaki (198), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (75), Capital and Coast (459), Hutt Valley (228), Nelson Marlborough (209), Canterbury (1,096), South Canterbury (105), Southern (619), West Coast (69), and Unknown (4).

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF/Nelson Mail Dr Ashley Bloomfield meets the Nelson Te Piki Oranga team in Richmond.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, two people were from Northland; four were from Auckland; three were from Waikato, one was from Lakes DHB, two were from MidCentral, two were from the Wellington region, one was from the West Coast, one was from Canterbury, one was from South Canterbury and one was from Southern.

One person was in their 40s, one was in their 60s, five were in their 70s, five were in their 80s and six were aged over 90.

Of these people, nine were women and nine were men.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There were 7441 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday. (File photo)

The average age of hospitalisations is 60.

On Friday there were 7441 new community cases of Covid-19, with a rolling seven-day average of 7548. This figure the previous Friday was 7555.

There were also 78 border-related cases.

The ministry also announced the deaths of 29 people with the virus, aged between 20 and 90 plus.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reached the one million confirmed cases mark.