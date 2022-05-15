Covid-19: 5745 new community cases on Sunday, 15 deaths

Ashley Bloomfield says health officials are preparing for a "quite high" potential resurgence of Covid-19 over winter.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 5745 new community cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

There were 384 hospitalisations including eight in ICU. The Ministry of Health also reported 15 deaths in a statement released at 1pm on Sunday.

The number of reported Covid deaths now sits at 973, and it will surpass 1000 on Tuesday if the rolling 7-day average of 16 deaths with Covid continues.

There have been 62 deaths announced in the past three days.

Of the people whose deaths the Ministry reported on Sunday, three were from the Auckland region, two were from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, two were from the Wellington region, four were from Canterbury and three from Southern.

Two people were in their 50s, one in their 70s. Nine were in their 80s and three were aged over 90. Seven were women and eight were men. Thirteen people had died over the past two days and two who had died since May 7 had been added to the toll, the ministry said.

Peter Meecham The number of Covid cases continues to plateau.

In the 1pm updates, the ministry releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Case numbers, meanwhile, continue to plateau. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Sunday was 7608 – last Sunday it was 7510.

The location of new community cases was Northland (152), Auckland (1925), Waikato (459), Bay of Plenty (157), Lakes (91), Hawke’s Bay (196), MidCentral (177), Whanganui (59), Taranaki (152), Tairāwhiti (57), Wairarapa (51), Capital and Coast (414), Hutt Valley (192), Nelson Marlborough (182), Canterbury (863), South Canterbury (83), Southern (480), West Coast (49), Unknown (6).

There were 74 new cases identified at the border.

On Tuesday, New Zealand reached the one million confirmed Covid cases mark.