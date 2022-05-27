Covid-19: 6862 community cases on Friday, 25 deaths

The ministry reported earlier this week that BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants had been detected in wastewater samples at Rosedale on Auckland’s North Shore and in Gisborne. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health has reported 6862 new community cases of Covid-19 and 25 more deaths on Friday.

There were 350 hospitalisations, including 10 people in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 6960 – last Friday, it was 8032.

Of the 25 deaths reported, five were from the Auckland region, three from Northland, one from Waikato, one from Hawkes Bay, nine from Canterbury, two from Wellington, one from Midcentral, one from Bay of Plenty, and two from Southern.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: 6636 new community cases, 7 deaths reported, as second BA.4 case detected

* Covid-19: BA.4 Omicron sub-variant detected in New Zealand as 5656 new cases reported on Sunday

* Covid-19: 'No evidence' XE established in Aotearoa, but officials can't rule it out



One person was in their 30s, three were in their 40s, four were in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, four were in their 70s, six were in their 80s, and five were aged over 90.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The locations of new community cases on Friday are: Northland (234), Auckland (2,292), Waikato (505), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (104), Hawke’s Bay (155), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (79), Taranaki (198), Tairāwhiti (30), Wairarapa (57), Capital and Coast (543), Hutt Valley (203), Nelson Marlborough (283), Canterbury (1,078), South Canterbury (148), Southern (484), West Coast (60), unknown (two).

On Wednesday, the ministry reported the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1 without a clear link to the border.

1 NEWS Wendy Kofoed of Newmarket School says they are looking bringing back some measures that were in place under Red.

The case was reported in Hawke’s Bay from a test result returned on May 10.

On Wednesday, the ministry also reported detecting the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants in wastewater samples at Rosedale on Auckland’s North Shore and in Gisborne.

“The presence of these sub-variants in the community is also not unexpected,” the ministry said.

The BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are being monitored by the World Health Organisation.

“To date, compared with BA.2, there is clinical data to suggest an increased transmissibility but no data suggesting it causes more severe illness.”

The case numbers have largely stayed below 10,000 cases for the past month.

Covid-19 modeller Professor Michael Plank earlier described this as a “long plateau after coming down from the peak in March”.

Prolonging the tail end of the first wave was likely a consequence of the move from the red to orange traffic light setting which saw people returning to work and attending social events, he said.

Plank said there was a possibility we could see a slight dip in numbers going into winter but there was likely to be a second wave – “particularly if one of the new sub-variants of Omicron starts to spread more widely in New Zealand”.

“We have to expect that case numbers will continue in the thousands for some time to come.”