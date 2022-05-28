Covid-19: 6369 community cases and 13 deaths reported on Saturday

The seven-day rolling day average of cases on Saturday is 6924 – down from last Saturday, when it was 7972. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health reported 6369 new community cases of Covid-19 and a further 13 deaths on Saturday.

There were 362 hospitalisations, including six people in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling day average of cases was 6924 – down from last Saturday, when it was 7972.

Of those 13 deaths reported today, five were from the Auckland, two were from Canterbury, one from South Canterbury, one from Nelson Marlborough, two from the Wellington region, one from Bay of Plenty, and one from Southern.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Voices For Freedom billboards must be pulled, authority rules

* Long Covid will be one of this generation's disability challenges - Commissioner

* How living with Covid changed us and what we can do change back



Two people were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and three were aged over 90.

Of these people, five were female and eight were male.

The total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 is 1140 and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 14.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

STUFF Dr Gary Jackson, Dr Christine McIntosh and Dr Anthony Jordan discuss Covid-19, flu and RSV with health reporter Hannah Martin.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Of the 362 cases in hospital, there are 11 in Northland, Waitemata: 34, Counties Manukau: 31, Auckland: 65, Waikato: 20, Bay of Plenty: 3, Lakes: 5, Tairāwhiti: 3, Hawke’s Bay: 20, Taranaki: 5, Whanganui: 3, MidCentral: 13, Wairarapa: 2, Hutt Valley: 5, Capital & Coast: 33, Nelson Marlborough: 8, Canterbury: 54, South Canterbury: 11, West Coast: 1, Southern: 35.

Wairarapa hospital statistics have not been available for two days, so statistics provided are from Thursday May 26.

The average age of people in hospital with Covid-19 in the Northern region is 58.

The locations of the 6369 new community cases on Saturday are: Northland (166), Auckland (2068), Waikato (480), Bay of Plenty (160), Lakes (125), Hawke’s Bay (173), MidCentral (199), Whanganui (74), Taranaki (215), Tairāwhiti (32), Wairarapa (59), Capital & Coast (512), Hutt Valley (193), Nelson Marlborough (269), Canterbury (981), South Canterbury (135), Southern (452), West Coast (70), Unknown (6).

Vaccines administered on Saturday included 33 first doses, 40 second doses, 23 third primary doses, 964 booster doses, 53 paediatric first doses and 250 paediatric second doses.

To date, 4,027,444 first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been delivered, along with 3,979,408 second doses, 32,398 third primary doses and 2,655,488 booster doses.

Of the eligible population aged 12+, 96.3% have received their first dose, 95.2% and 70.6% have been boosted.

So far 262,760 first doses of the paediatric vaccine have been delivered, along with 123,408 second doses.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

On Friday, the Ministry reported 6862 new community cases of Covid-19 and 25 more deaths.