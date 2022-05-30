Covid-19: 5836 new community cases, five deaths reported

There are 5836 new community cases of Covid-19 to report, as officials announce an additional five deaths over the past three days.

There are 403 people in hospital across the country with the virus, 10 of whom are in an intensive care or high dependency care unit, the Ministry of Health said on Monday afternoon.

The number of hospitalisations had increased by 20 compared to Sunday, and marked the first time in nine days (since May 21) when more than 400 people were in hospital with Covid-19.

Meanwhile, the seven-day rolling average number of community cases is 6881, down from last Monday, when it was 7712.

Five further deaths were reported on Monday, bringing the total number of publicly reported deaths with Covid-19 to 1154 to date. The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13.

Of those whose deaths were reported today, two were from Auckland; one was from Taranaki; one was from Canterbury and one was from the Southern region.

One person was aged in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was over 90. Three were male and two were female.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

There are people in hospital with Covid-19 across 19 of the country’s 20 district health boards – with West Coast DHB the only exception.

The average age of those in hospital with the virus in the Northern region (Auckland and Northland) is 60.

Of those in hospitals in the Northern region (whose vaccination status is known, and who are not in emergency departments), 25 patients were unvaccinated or ineligible. Seven were partially vaccinated, 53 had received two doses of the vaccine and 118 had been boosted.

The vaccination status of a further six patients was unknown.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses.

This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

There were new community cases reported in: Northland (134), Auckland (1923), Waikato (428), Bay of Plenty (192), Lakes (95), Hawke’s Bay (133), MidCentral (190), Whanganui (51), Taranaki (160), Tairāwhiti (33), Wairarapa (46), Capital and Coast (525), Hutt Valley (217), Nelson Marlborough (258), Canterbury (910), South Canterbury (93), Southern (365), and West Coast (83).

To date, Aotearoa has recorded more than 1.14 million cases of Covid-19 since the pandemic began.

As of Monday, there were 48,153 active cases (those identified in the past seven days, not yet classified as ‘recovered’).

Officials also reported an additional 52 imported (border) cases.

In the past 24 hours, 10,526 rapid antigen test results were reported – 55% of which were positive results.

RATs continue to be the primary method of detecting community Covid-19 cases, accounting for 98.1% of Monday’s reported positive cases.