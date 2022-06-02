New Covid models: More than 10% of people who've caught virus will be reinfected by the end of the year

More than 10% of people who have been infected by Covid-19 in Aotearoa will be reinfected by the end of the year, new modelling suggests.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa was commissioned by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet to consider what effect waning immunity could have on the Omicron outbreak until the end of 2022.

All scenarios modelled by the group predicted a new wave of the virus as immunity wanes later this year, most likely with a peak between August and November.

The group includes scientists Giorgia Vattiatio and Oliver MacLaren of the University of Auckland, Michael Plank of the University of Canterbury and Audrey Lustig of Manaaki Whenua at Lincoln University.

Modelling remains challenging at this stage of the pandemic because the Omicron variant is just over six months old, and some of its sub-variants such as BA.4 and BA.5 are even younger again.

It remains to be seen how long hybrid immunity lasts and to what extent it will wane.

Joerg Koch/Getty Images A return to pre-pandemic levels of contact between older age groups would be a problem, modelling suggests.

Hybrid immunity is what people have when a vaccinated individual recovers from an Omicron infection.

The data released by the group on Thursday has yet to be peer reviewed.

It includes a worst-case model depicting a scenario where fast-waning of post-infection immunity is coupled with a return to pre-pandemic mixing, even in the elderly, from July.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa said in this scenario, reinfections would make up 46% of infections by the end of 2022.

The country's Covid death toll, if that model came to pass, would be an estimated 4060 at the end of 2022, and peak hospital occupancy would be higher than in the first wave.

However, this scenario is unlikely because a fourth dose of the vaccine is around the corner for the most vulnerable, which will likely boost their immunity. This was not factored in with the modelling.

The best-case scenario modelled, with slow immunity waning, continued caution around mixing in older groups, and lower Omicron reproduction rates still estimates 12% of those who have caught Covid once will be reinfected by the end of the year.

The baseline model for immunity starts at a rate of reinfection of 20% by the end of 2022 which could jump as high as 37% with a return to mixing at pre-pandemic levels.

The baseline level would mean immunity is about 75 per cent effective against reinfection 20 weeks after testing positive. Slow-waning would mean it is about 85 per cent effective and fast-waning would mean it was about 60 per cent effective.

"In all scenarios investigated, a second wave of infections occurred in the second half of 2022," the modellers said.

"The timing of the peak of the second wave depended primarily on the speed at which immunity wanes following infection and was typically between August and November 2022 in the scenarios tested."

The peak number of daily cases in the second wave modelled was smaller than in the first wave. The peak hospital occupancy in the second wave was also generally smaller than in the first wave, except for in a scenario with increased contact rates in older groups.

"Scenarios with relatively high transmission rates (whether a result of relaxation of public health measures or voluntary behaviour change) did not necessarily lead to higher peaks. However, they generally resulted in more cumulative cases and sustained demand on healthcare systems."

The modellers noted the estimated health burden of Covid-19 in the medium term is sensitive to the strength and durability of infection-derived and hybrid immunity against severe illness, which are uncertain.

Previous modelling done in a New Zealand context had assumed people who caught Omicron would not get reinfected.

"In reality, infection-derived immunity against SARS-CoV-2 likely wanes over time, meaning it is possible for people to be infected more than once,” the scientists said.

"Mathematically, this means that transmission of the virus does not die out and instead gives rise to a stable equilibrium state in which a steady fraction of the population is infected with the virus per day."