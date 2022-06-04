Covid-19: 6291 new community cases and 11 deaths with virus

Roxie Mohebbi leads a discussion about the Covid-19 vaccine with immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton and general practitioner Dr Api Talemaitoga as part of Stuff's Whole Truth project.

The Ministry of Health is reporting 6291 new community cases of Covid-19 and the deaths of 11 people with the virus.

There are 369 people in hospital with Covid-19, including eight who are in intensive care or high dependency units.

The seven-day rolling average number of community cases is 6841, slightly down from 6924 last Saturday.

The ministry issued a reminder that anyone who travels over the long Queen’s Birthday weekend should have plans in place for if they catch Covid-19.

“You would need to self-isolate and likely remain wherever you test positive or become a household contact, so there may be extra costs involved in paying for additional accommodation and changing your travel plans.”

Anyone who used a private vehicle to travel may drive home to isolate while taking measures to not infect anyone else.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff There were 6232 new community cases of Covid-19 reported on Friday. (File photo)

The number of publicly-reported deaths of people with Covid-19 is now 1221, and the seven-day rolling average of deaths in 12.

Of the deaths reported on Saturday, four were aged in their 70s, three in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Two were from Auckland, two were from Waikato, one was from Nelson-Marlborough, five were from Canterbury and one was from the Southern region.

In its 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The locations of the new community cases were Northland (178), Auckland (1864), Waikato (508), Bay of Plenty (193), Lakes (83), Hawke’s Bay (195), MidCentral (214), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (167), Tairāwhiti (35), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (540), Hutt Valley (246), Nelson Marlborough (275), Canterbury (1012), South Canterbury (118), Southern (461) and West Coast (67).

The location of one of the new cases was unknown, according to the ministry’s statement.

There were 83 cases of Covid-19 identified at the border.

On Friday there were 6232 new community cases and 390 people in hospital with the virus.