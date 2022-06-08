news
National
Coronavirus
Government's plan to monitor new Covid variants as they emerge
14:14, Jun 08 2022
Robert Kitchin/Stuff
MOH's Dr Ian Town unveils a seven-pronged approach to identify any new Covid variants entering New Zealand.
Get all the latest
Covid-19
updates live from Stuff newsrooms across the country.
Ross Giblin/Stuff
Ministry of Health advisers have detailed the surveillance measures in place to catch new variants of the coronavirus as they enter Aotearoa (file photo).
