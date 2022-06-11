Covid-19: 5130 new community cases, 8 deaths with virus

How vaccination helps prevent the spread of Covid-19 (with te reo Māori subtitles).

The Ministry of Health is reporting 5130 new community cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths with the virus.

It brings the total number of publicly-reported deaths of people with Covid-19 to 1311.

There are 332 people in hospital with the virus, including four who are in intensive care or high-dependency units.

Of the new reported deaths, one person was aged in their 60s, four were in their 70s, one was in their 80s and two were aged over 90.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff New Zealand has had over 1.22 million cases of the virus to date.

They were from Wellington (one), Canterbury (two), south Canterbury (one) and Southern (one).

The seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 13 – this number was 12 last Saturday.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period.

That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

The seven-day rolling average number of cases is 5914 – last Saturday this number was 6841.

Saturday’s new reported cases are located in Northland (132), Auckland (1430), Waikato (351), Bay of Plenty (207), Lakes (70), Hawke’s Bay (153), MidCentral (250), Whanganui (64), Taranaki (164), Tairāwhiti (19), Wairarapa (45), Capital and Coast (506), Hutt Valley (237), Nelson Marlborough (184), Canterbury (766), South Canterbury (84), Southern (410) and West Coast (56).

The location of two of the new cases is unknown, the ministry said in its statement.

There are currently 41,388 active community cases of Covid-19, which includes people who tested positive in the past seven days.

New Zealand has had over 1.22 million cases of the virus to date.

Of the eligible population of people aged 18 and over, 72.7% have had their booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Twenty-six per cent of eligible children aged five to 11 have had their second dose of the vaccine.

On Friday, there were 6297 new cases of Covid-19 reported and 361 people in hospital with the virus.