Ministry of Health apologises for Covid-19 duplicate text glitch

The Ministry said their contact tracing team discovered the glitch early on Saturday morning and the error was fixed that day. (File photo)

The Ministry of Health is notifying people who have had Covid-19 recently of a duplicate text sent due to a computer glitch.

About 6000 people who had Covid-19 in the past 10 days were sent a repeat text message over the weekend, telling them they had returned a positive Covid-19 test and needed to isolate.

The personalised texts were received by people who tested positive within the previous 10 days, duplicating advice they had already received.

The duplicate text again told the recipient they’d tested positive for Covid-19 and gave standard advice about isolating, asking them to fill in the contact tracing form and directing them to information, support, and healthcare advice.

The ministry said its contact tracing team discovered the glitch early on Saturday morning and the error was fixed the same day.

The glitch was due to an “uploading error on Friday afternoon and into Saturday morning”, according to a ministry statement.

“The ministry has sent texts to all those affected people to clarify the error, apologise and provide a phone number should they require further information or support.”

The phone line will be open until 9pm on Monday and again from Tuesday morning.