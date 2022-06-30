Cheat Sheet: Covid reinfection advice has changed. Here's what you need to know

The Government’s advice on retesting after recovering from Covid has changed. (File photo)

The Government has changed its official Covid-19 reinfection advice, slashing the window from 90 days to 29. The change was announced on Thursday as part of a raft of measures to strengthen the orange traffic light setting.

What does this mean?

In a nutshell: Anyone who has recovered from Covid-19, but experiences symptoms 29 days or more after that infection, should take a test and will need to isolate if they test positive.

What was the advice previously?

Up until now, people did not need to re-test if they had tested positive for Covid within the past 90 days. That meant those who had been infected with Covid could avoid taking a test – even if they had Covid symptoms again – for the next three months.

Why was the advice changed?

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall says the move is based on the latest international evidence and the need to isolate people who have been reinfected quickly.

While reinfections are low, “they are likely to increase”, Verrall says.

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is predicted to become the dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks and is a different variant to what most Kiwis caught the first time around, she says.

There is evidence this subvariant is particularly effective at reinfecting people who have already caught and recovered from Covid.

What should I do if I test positive?

If you test positive you will need to isolate for seven days. Day 0 is when you tested positive or your symptoms began, whichever came first.

However, if you are still sick after seven days, you should stay at home until you are well.

Household contacts of those with Covid must also isolate for seven days and get tested. However, this advice does not apply to household contacts who themselves had Covid within the past 90 days – they do not need to isolate, unless they are symptomatic.

What if my test is negative?

If you have Covid-19 symptoms but test negative with a rapid antigen test, you should test again 1-2 days later. A person with Covid-19 can get a negative RAT result.

If symptoms worsen contact your health provider or call Healthline.

Both positive and negative results should be recorded on My Covid Record.

What are the odds of being reinfected?

Modelling released in early June by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa suggests more than 10% of people infected with Covid-19 will be reinfected by the end of the year.

All scenarios modelled by the group predict a new wave of the virus as immunity wanes later this year, most likely with a peak between August and November.

It includes a worst-case model depicting a scenario where fast-waning of post-infection immunity is coupled with a return to pre-pandemic mixing from July.

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa says in this scenario, reinfections will make up 46% of infections by the end of 2022.