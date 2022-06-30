Covid-19: Official reinfection advice changes, 90-day window narrows to 29 days

The Government’s advice on retesting after recovering from Covid has changed. (File photo)

Anyone who experiences Covid-19 symptoms 29 days or more after a previous infection should test and will need to isolate if they test positive, new advice from officials states.

The change in guidance was announced on Thursday by Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall.

Previously, the advice was people would not need to re-test if they had tested positive for Covid-19 within the past 90 days.

The move was based on the latest international evidence and the need to isolate people with reinfection quickly, Verrall said.

While reinfections were low, “they are likely to increase”, Verrall said.

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant was predicted to become the dominant strain in the country in the coming weeks and was a different variant to what most Kiwis caught the first time around, she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Matua Kuresa and his family spent weeks in isolation as one by one they became infected with Covid-19.

With the new advice, household contacts who had themselves had Covid-19 within the past 90 days still wouldn’t need to isolate, unless they were symptomatic.

Modelling released in early June by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa suggested more than 10% of people infected with Covid-19 would be reinfected by the end of the year.

All scenarios modelled by the group predicted a new wave of the virus as immunity waned later this year, most likely with a peak between August and November.

It included a worst-case model depicting a scenario where fast-waning of post-infection immunity was coupled with a return to pre-pandemic mixing, even in the elderly, from July.

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the change on Thursday. (File photo)

Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa said in this scenario, reinfections would make up 46% of infections by the end of 2022.

The change in guidance came as Verrall announced the country would remain in the orange traffic light setting, as case numbers start to creep up.

Verrall and Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti announced 50 child-size masks would be made available to every year 4-7 student in Aotearoa.

On top of that, 20,000-30,000 masks would be provided each week to all other students and school staff, among other added supports.