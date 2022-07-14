Free masks, RATs and a plea from Dr Ashley Bloomfield as Covid-19 outbreak grows

Covid-19 Response Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall confirmed there would be no change to the traffic light settings.

The Government will provide free masks and RATs to anyone who wants them, but Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall acknowledges the next challenge is getting people to use them.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said modelling of the BA.5 outbreak showed cases would peak towards the end of the month. He said hospitalisations could reach 1200 people, a week after cases peak.

In response, the Government will make it easier for higher risk patients to access drugs such as Paxlovid, molnupiravir and remdesivir. Anyone aged over 75 years old would be eligible for these antiviral medications, which Verrall said could halve the chance of someone needing to be hospitalised.

While a pill could reduce the risk of hospitalisation, reducing Covid-19’s spread in the community would require widespread public buy-in, Verrall and Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield issued a “plea” to the public: “Do your bit for this next period of time, for a couple of months just to help us get through winter.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Director General of Heath Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Throughout the press conference on Thursday, Bloomfield and Verrall urged people to wear masks as often as possible. But Bloomfield acknowledged people appeared to be becoming more complacent when it came to mask use.

He said this complacency could be turned around through communication, as Verrall confirmed the Government was not expanding its mask mandates.

“I am confident people will listen and follow through on this message. We have seen that New Zealand’s successful response to the pandemic to today has relied on people doing the right thing.

“There was no way we could police our way through a lockdown - we relied on people, and they did it. Our message here today is, it’s important people - again – recommit. We are not through this yet.”

Verrall said the Government was not planning to reinstate a mask mandate for schools, and she did not think it was a mistake to remove the mandate.

The Green Party and public health experts, such as infectious diseases expert Dr Michael Baker have urged the Government to reinstate a requirement for students to wear masks at school.

The free masks and RATs could be picked up from any existing Covid-19 RATs collection station, Verrall said. To get them, she said people should put an order in online through the Covid-19 website.

Medical masks would be given to anyone picking up rapid antigen tests. She said there were 180 million RATs currently stocked in New Zealand.

N95 masks would be given for free to people identified as higher risk.