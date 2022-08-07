Covid-19: 3302 community cases today and 606 hospitalisations

Public health physician Dr Nick Eichler, community and developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan answer reader questions with Stuff reporter Hannah Martin.

There are 3302 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora today, the Ministry of Health says. There are 16 people in intensive care and 606 hospitalisations.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 5441, down from 7183 last Sunday.

There are now a total of 1638 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, the Ministry says, which are deaths where Covid-19 is either the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is 14.

The 606 people in hospital are across Aotearoa: Northland 29, Waitematā 57, Counties Manukau 46, Auckland 75, Waikato 67, Bay of Plenty 28, Lakes 10, Hawke’s Bay 24, MidCentral 27, Whanganui 6, Taranaki 22, Tairāwhiti 3, Wairarapa 3, Capital & Coast 16, Hutt Valley 15, Nelson Marlborough 18, Canterbury 100, West Coast 6, South Canterbury 23, and Southern 31.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 675, down from 810 last Sunday.

The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The Ministry reports there are 38,082 active cases of Covid-19 today, which are cases identified in the last week and not yet considered recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 20 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 25 people got their second dose. 580 first booster doses and 4417 second booster doses were also delivered yesterday.

There were also 50 paediatric first doses and 280 paediatric second doses delivered yesterday.

There were 4790 community cases of Covid-19 and 648 people in hospital on Saturday, August 06.