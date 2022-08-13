Covid-19: 3650 community cases, 546 in hospital and 10 in intensive care

There were 4126 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora on Friday.

There are 3650 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora on Saturday, the Ministry of Health says.

There are 10 people in intensive care and 546 hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers today is 4418, down from 5608 last Saturday.

Seventeen people have died from the virus since Friday’s numbers, according to the government’s figures.

There are now a total of 1750 deaths, up from 1733 yesterday, confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, the ministry said, which are deaths where Covid-19 is either the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

READ MORE:

* Yuvaraj Krishnan: What we know about alleged fake Middlemore doctor

* Doctor who prescribed Ivermectin for Covid-19 says questions over practise 'witch hunt'

* Polio detected in New York City's sewage, suggesting virus circulating



In the past seven days, there have been an average of 14 deaths confirmed each day as attributable to Covid-19.

The ministry announced changes to the way it reports Covid related deaths last month, with the focus shifting to reporting cases where deaths can be wholly or partly “attributed” to the virus.

Information on the number of new deaths of people with Covid-19 reported to the Ministry of Health in the past 24 hours, and the seven-day rolling average, is available on the Ministry of Health website.

This includes information on the age band and location of newly reported deaths.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after. The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

STUFF Public health physician Dr Nick Eichler, community and developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan answer reader questions with Stuff reporter Hannah Martin.

Of the 546 people in hospital, 28 are in Northland; Waitematā: 68; Counties Manukau: 57; Auckland: 58; Waikato: 60; Bay of Plenty: 19; Lakes: 9; Hawke’s Bay: 39; MidCentral: 12; Whanganui: 8; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 13; Capital & Coast: 20; Hutt Valley: 9; Nelson Marlborough: 8; Canterbury: 85; West Coast: 1; South Canterbury: 14; Southern: 28.

The Auckland region has the highest number of Covid-positive hospitalisations, with 183 positive patients, followed by 85 in Canterbury.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 594, down from 703 last Saturday.

The average age of those in hospital is 62.

In the past 24 hours, 19 people received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 30 people got their second dose; 509 first booster doses and 8213 second booster doses were also delivered yesterday.

There were also 28 paediatric first doses and 136 paediatric second doses delivered yesterday.

An additional 92 imported cases had been detected in recent arrivals.

There were 4126 new reported community cases of Covid-19 in Aoteaora on Friday.

Health authorities said there were 16 people in intensive care and 549 hospitalisations. The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 4581, down from 5812 a week before.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

Vaccination rates are calculated using Ministry of Health population data, which differs from Stats NZ estimates. You can read a full explanation here.

There are now a total of 1733 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, the ministry said, which are deaths where Covid-19 is either the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

New Zealand appears to have passed the peak of the most recent Omicron wave, which saw case numbers of those with the virus hit about 10,000 in mid-July.