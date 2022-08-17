Covid-19: 4489 new community cases on Wednesday, 496 hospitalisations

Thousands of new Covid cases are being reported in New Zealand daily.

There are 4489 new community cases of Covid-19 reported, along with 496 people in hospital.

Health leaders provided the numbers along with a wider update on the Omicron outbreak and the winter health response on Wednesday.

Deputy-director general and Public Health Agency head Dr Andrew Old was joined by Dr Pete Watson, the interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, for the update.

Old announced there were 4489 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch Hospital emergency department issues plea as patients face long wait

* Covid-19: 4811 new community case numbers, 533 in hospital

* ‘Possibly forever’: New Covid-19 czar settles in for the long fight



There were 496 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Wednesday was 3975 – last Wednesday it was 4938.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 541 – last Wednesday, it was 630.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 23; Waitematā: 60; Counties Manukau: 56; Auckland: 60; Waikato: 73; Bay of Plenty: 14; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 36; MidCentral: 19; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast: 11; Hutt Valley: 8; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 59; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 9; and Southern: 19.

STUFF Public health physician Dr Nick Eichler, community and developmental paediatrician Dr Jin Russell and immunologist Dr Anthony Jordan answer reader questions with Stuff reporter Hannah Martin.

The average age of Covid-19 hospitalisations was 65.

According to Ministry of Health data, more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.98 million second doses had been administered for those aged 12 and over.

More than 3 million boosters had been administered nationwide.

For children aged 5 to 11, 266,470 first doses and 147,000 second doses had been given.

Another 16 deaths were also confirmed on Wednesday as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 1794 deaths had now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, and the seven-day rolling average increase in such deaths was now 12.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 4811 new community cases.