Covid-19: 4489 new community cases on Wednesday, 496 hospitalisations
There are 4489 new community cases of Covid-19 reported, along with 496 people in hospital.
Health leaders provided the numbers along with a wider update on the Omicron outbreak and the winter health response on Wednesday.
Deputy-director general and Public Health Agency head Dr Andrew Old was joined by Dr Pete Watson, the interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, for the update.
Old announced there were 4489 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
READ MORE:
* Christchurch Hospital emergency department issues plea as patients face long wait
* Covid-19: 4811 new community case numbers, 533 in hospital
* ‘Possibly forever’: New Covid-19 czar settles in for the long fight
There were 496 people in hospital with the virus, including 13 in intensive care.
The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Wednesday was 3975 – last Wednesday it was 4938.
The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations was 541 – last Wednesday, it was 630.
Cases in hospital: Northland: 23; Waitematā: 60; Counties Manukau: 56; Auckland: 60; Waikato: 73; Bay of Plenty: 14; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 36; MidCentral: 19; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 9; Capital & Coast: 11; Hutt Valley: 8; Nelson Marlborough: 9; Canterbury: 59; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 9; and Southern: 19.
The average age of Covid-19 hospitalisations was 65.
According to Ministry of Health data, more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.98 million second doses had been administered for those aged 12 and over.
More than 3 million boosters had been administered nationwide.
For children aged 5 to 11, 266,470 first doses and 147,000 second doses had been given.
Another 16 deaths were also confirmed on Wednesday as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.
The Ministry of Health said a total of 1794 deaths had now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, and the seven-day rolling average increase in such deaths was now 12.
On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health reported 4811 new community cases.