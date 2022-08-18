Covid-19: 4540 new community cases, 473 hospitalisations

Thousands of new Covid cases are being reported daily in New Zealand.

There are 4540 new community cases of Covid-19 reported, along with 473 people in hospital.

Ten people are in intensive care.

The seven-day rolling average of community case numbers on Thursday is 3928 – last Thursday, it was 4750.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations is 527 – last Thursday, it was 617.

Cases in hospital: Northland: 17; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 54; Auckland: 57; Waikato: 74; Bay of Plenty: 15; Lakes: 12; Hawke’s Bay: 22; MidCentral: 21; Whanganui: 5; Taranaki: 9; Tairawhiti: 1; Wairarapa: 8; Capital & Coast 14; Hutt Valley: 11; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury 56; West Coast: 4; South Canterbury: 8; Southern: 14.

The average age of Covid-19 hospitalisations was 64.

According to Ministry of Health data, more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.98 million second doses had been administered for those aged 12 and over.

More than 3 million boosters had been administered nationwide.

For children aged 5 to 11, 266,494 first doses and 147,103 second doses had been given.

Another 16 deaths were also confirmed on Wednesday as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The Ministry of Health said a total of 1807 deaths had now been confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, and the seven-day rolling average increase in such deaths was now 12.

On Wednesday, the ministry reported 4489 new community cases.