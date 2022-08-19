Covid-19: 3805 new cases and 466 people in hospital with the virus

More than 4500 new community cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in New Zealand on Thursday.

There are 3805 new community cases of Covid-19 and 466 people are in hospital with the virus on Friday, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of cases is now 3876, down from 4581 this time last week. The rolling average for hospitalisations is down too – from 609 last Friday to 515 today.

Of the 466 people in hospital with Covid-19, eight are in intensive care or a high dependency unit. The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The region with the most hospitalisations is Waitematā. It has 59. Auckland is close behind on 58, followed by Counties Manukau on 52 and Canterbury on 50.

Other cases in hospital: Northland: 19; Waikato: 70; Bay of Plenty: 20; Lakes: 13; Hawke’s Bay: 20; MidCentral: 23; Whanganui: 4; Taranaki: 7; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: 5; Capital & Coast: 17; Hutt Valley: 12; Nelson Marlborough: 7; West Coast: 6; South Canterbury: 7; and Southern: 17.

According to Ministry of Health data, more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.98 million second doses had been administered for those aged 12 and over.

More than 3.16 million boosters had been administered nationwide.

For children aged 5 to 11, 266,516 first doses and 147,184 second doses had been given.

There is now a total of 1815 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19. Eight new deaths were added to that tally on Friday.

Deaths attributable to Covid-19 means the virus was either the underlying cause of death or a contributing factor.

In the past week, there have been an average of 11 daily deaths attributable to Covid-19.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends of those who have died and our thoughts and condolences are with them,” the Ministry of Health said.