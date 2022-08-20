Covid-19: 3302 new community cases, 467 people in hospital, 10 deaths

The seven-day rolling average of Covid cases has fallen about 700 over the past week. (File photo)

There are 3302 new community cases of Covid-19 and 467 people are in hospital with the virus, the Ministry of Health says.

The information was released in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Of the 467 in hospital, seven people were in intensive care units.

There had also been 10 more deaths of people with Covid-19.

In the 1pm updates, the Ministry of Health releases a total number of people who have died “with Covid” in a particular time period. That doesn't necessarily mean the virus killed those people, it just means they tested positive within 28 days of their death or immediately after.

The ministry later provides further information on the cause of these deaths on its website. You can read an explanation of how this works here.

Three of the deceased were from Auckland region, one was from Waikato, one was from Taranaki, one was from MidCentral, one was from Wellington region, two were from Canterbury and one was from Southern.

One was in their 40s, two were in their 60s, three were in their 70s, three were in their 80s and one was aged over 90.

Three were women and seven were men.

“This is a very sad time for whānau and friends of those who have died and our thoughts and condolences are with them,” the ministry said in its statement.

The seven-day rolling average of cases was 3828, down from 4418 last Saturday.

The rolling average for hospitalisations was down too – it was 515 on Saturday, down from 594 last Saturday.

Of the people in hospital with Covid, 17 were in Northland, 61 were in Waitematā, 39 were in Counties Manukau, 54 were in Auckland, 76 were in Waikato, 19 in Bay of Plenty, 11 in Lakes, 41 in Hawke’s Bay, 25 in MidCentral, four in Whanganui, eight in Taranaki, one in Tairāwhiti, three in Wairarapa, 19 in Capital and Coast, 15 in Hutt Valley, six in Nelson Marlborough, 40 in Canterbury, four in West Coast, six in South Canterbury and 18 in Southern.

The average age of those in hospital was 65.