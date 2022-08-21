Covid-19: 2100 new cases and 436 people in hospital with the virus

Thousands of new Covid-19 cases are being reported in the community daily.

There are 2100 new community cases of Covid-19 and 436 people are in hospital with the virus on Sunday, the Ministry of Health says.

Of the 436 people in hospital with Covid-19, seven are in intensive care or a high dependency unit. The average age of those in hospital is 64.

The regional breakdown of cases in hospital is: Northland: 16; Waitematā: 64; Counties Manukau: 38; Auckland: 55; Waikato: 68; Bay of Plenty: 17; Lakes: 10; Hawke’s Bay: 19; MidCentral: 30; Whanganui: three; Taranaki: 11; Tairawhiti: 0; Wairarapa: two; Capital & Coast: 15; Hutt Valley: 13; Nelson Marlborough: seven; Canterbury: 41; West Coast: three; South Canterbury: six; and Southern: 18.

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalisations on Sunday was 487 – last Sunday, it was 587.

Vaccination data is no longer being published on Saturdays and Sundays, but will now be included in weekly reporting on the following Monday.

Last Friday, ministry data showed more than 4 million first doses and more than 3.98 million second doses had been administered for those aged 12 and over.

More than 3.16 million boosters had been administered nationwide.

For children aged 5 to 11, 266,516 first doses and 147,184 second doses had been given.

There are now a total of 1824 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19 as of Sunday, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.

The seven-day rolling average increase in total deaths attributable to Covid-19 is now 10.

On Saturday, the ministry reported 3302 new community cases of the virus.