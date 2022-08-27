Covid-19: 2279 new community cases, nine deaths

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says. (First published February 22, 2022)

There are 2279 new community cases of Covid-19 to report across the country on Saturday.

Nine people who died with the virus in the 24 hours leading up to midnight on Friday, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Two of those who died were from Northland, three were from the Auckland region, one was from Hawke's Bay, one was from MidCentral, one was from Nelson Marlborough and one was from Southern.

One was in their 50s, six were in their 80s and two were aged over 90. Of these people, six were women and three were men.

The ministry advised there were now a total of 1869 deaths confirmed as attributable to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of death or as a contributing factor.