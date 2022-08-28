Covid-19: 1394 new community cases reported

There were 1394 new cases of Covid-19 in the community reported nationwide on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health data shows there were also 10 new deaths of people with Covid-19, although information about whether the virus attributed to their death was not yet available.

Of those who died, three were from Auckland, two from Waikato, one was from Nelson-Marlborough, three were from Canterbury and one was from Southern district.

One was in their 50s, one was in their 60s, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s and four were aged over 90.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff There are more than 1300 new cases of Covid-19 reported on Sunday. (File photo)

Of these people, four were women and six were men.

The ministry is now changing the way Covid-19 deaths are reported, as well as scrapping full 1pm updates over the weekend.

More detailed information on weekend data would be reported on Monday.