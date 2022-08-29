Covid-19: Pfizer applies for vaccine approval for kids six months and over

Northland has one of the lowest Covid-19 vaccination rates in the country, but Māori health providers are pulling out all the stops to encourage people to get the jab. (Video first published November 10, 2021.)

The Covid-19 vaccine may soon be available to children under 5.

Pfizer has submitted an application to Medsafe to roll out the Pfizer-BioNTech immunisation to tamariki aged six months to four years old.

The application is being assessed by Medsafe.

Approval was given to roll out the vaccine to children 12 years and over on October 28 last year, with approval extended to tamariki aged 5 and over on December 16.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff The application is currently being assessed by the Ministry of Health.

A Pfizer spokesperson said the application was sent to Medsafe in late July after trials elicited a strong immune response

“Should our vaccine for children 6 months to 5 years old receive regulatory approval, we will work closely with the New Zealand Government and regulators to supply the world as quickly as we can, together, and support distribution. ”

The Australian Department of Health has recommended the Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised children aged six months to under five years, and will be available from September 5.