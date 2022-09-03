Covid-19: 1709 community cases recorded on Saturday
The Ministry of Health has recorded 1709 new community cases of Covid-19 in the last day.
The Ministry is no longer sending statements on weekends, but uploads its latest case counts to its website.
On Friday the Ministry of Health reported 1800 community cases and 269 hospitalisations.
The numbers come as the government considers a traffic-light change, which brings mask use and other Covid settings like isolation times under review.
National and ACT are calling on the government to drop pandemic restrictions entirely, as case numbers and hospitalisations drop to their lowest since February.