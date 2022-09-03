Covid-19: 1709 community cases recorded on Saturday

"We do have to make sure there is room in our hospital network for those who are worst infected," Health Minister Andrew Little says. (First published February 22, 2022)

The Ministry of Health has recorded 1709 new community cases of Covid-19 in the last day.

The Ministry is no longer sending statements on weekends, but uploads its latest case counts to its website.

On Friday the Ministry of Health reported 1800 community cases and 269 hospitalisations.

READ MORE:

* 277 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Taranaki on Tuesday

* Covid-19: 265 new Omicron cases in Nelson-Marlborough

* Covid-19: Nelson-Marlborough records 847 additional cases over weekend



Covid-19: Case numbers are low, amid an expected traffic light move, or scrapping of the system altogether.

The numbers come as the government considers a traffic-light change, which brings mask use and other Covid settings like isolation times under review.

National and ACT are calling on the government to drop pandemic restrictions entirely, as case numbers and hospitalisations drop to their lowest since February.