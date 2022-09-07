Police confirm woman's body found in burnt out car in Havelock North ... read more

Covid-19: Falling case numbers and hospitalisations an 'encouraging' sign, health officials say

12:40, Sep 07 2022
David White/Stuff
Pete Watson, interim national medical director of Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand, says winter illnesses and Covid-19 have stretched the health system.

Health officials have given a briefing on the nation’s Covid-19 response.

Health officials are talking us through the nation’s Covid-19 response.
Stuff
Health officials are talking us through the nation’s Covid-19 response.