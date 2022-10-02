The subtle art of demasking

PM Jacinda Ardern announced the end to the Covid traffic light system and most mask requirements Monday afternoon. (Video first published September 12.)

Are you having to relearn how to smile and greet strangers?

After two years of wearing masks in supermarkets, on public transport, and other public facilities you may be one of those who is struggling with the transition back to normal.

Many of us were happy to ditch our masks, relieved we no longer had to strain to hear someone speak . But according to psychologists and sociologists, we place a lot of emphasis on the mouth and lower part of the face to express and read emotions. Behind masks, we could hide our emotions.

Wearing a mask is common in some Asian countries, where research shows that people look to the eyes for emotional cues more than the mouth. But in Western cultures, according to experts, we rely on looking primarily at the mouth to understand how someone is feeling.

READ MORE:

* Mask wearing at schools should be mandatory for students, says Disability Rights Commissioner

* Covid-19: Mask exemptions proving 'impossible to manage', Countdown says

* 'Incredibly traumatising' time for workers, going face-to-face with Covid protesters



At Nelson’s Hot Rock Gourmet Pizza Pasta Bar, front of house manager Ray Weston was relieved to finally fling off his. After two years of wearing a mask to greet and interact with diners, Weston talks about the pressures of trying to greet and engage with customers from behind a mask.

“It has been like a breath of fresh air and it makes things feel a bit more normal again. Finally, we can smile at customers again. That’s a big part of our job.’’

Weston had been looking for cues in the eyes and other facial expressions about how customers were feeling.

“I developed these new skills. You’d see if the eyes were questioning or uncertain. I began watching customers’ eyes a lot more to gauge their reactions.’’

Supplied Ray Weston, Proprietor The Hot Rock Gourmet Pizza Pasta Bar

Wellington psychologist Dougal Sutherland says Westerners typically read the lower part of the face or the entire face for emotional cues.

Sutherland refers to a staff member in customer relations who told him she enjoyed wearing a mask “because she could mutter away and no-one knew’’. For some, especially those who feel a bit more socially awkward, this transition could take some adjustment.

Sutherland doesn’t see continued mask wearing as a bad thing, as long as the “worried well’’ don’t use them as a barrier to interact and socialise with others.

Ditching masks is symbolic of “getting out there and life goes on’’.

Sutherland suspects New Zealand has shifted to become more like parts of Asia, where masks are part of everyday life. In south-east Asian countries, it’s common to see people wandering down the street in masks.

“We didn’t really wear masks at all in NZ. It’s a reminder of all the difficulties we had with Covid. And what this has done is given us social licence to wear them. But I do worry that there is a group of people who are still very worried about their health - symbolised by wearing a mask - and risk being socially isolated.’’

Perhaps their participation in society is reduced too. Sutherland refers to a family member who didn’t go to a wedding because he was worried that unmasked guests would attend.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF The end of masking – will they be gone forever?

At Wellington’s Manners St library branch recently , half a dozen librarians were masked . Wellington City Council still recommends masks are worn, although they are voluntary.

“From our point of view, this job requires a lot of interaction with the public,” says Wellington’s library and community manager Laurinda Thomas. “We’re still in a pandemic, and we have winter illnesses. When you’re indoors you have a heightened risk of contracting something.’’

Of the 170 librarians and community staff, some wear them to protect themselves or out of solidarity for those they work with. “We have such a huge community we liaise with too and a lot of people are from vulnerable groups.’’

Thomas is in a council office where some of her colleagues wear a mask. But she has chosen not to.

“Regardless of what people have decided we do recognise it is an individual decision.’’

The Ministry of Health also recommends masks to be worn, especially in closed spaces like elevators. A spokesperson says: “We are continuing to encourage health habits, including staying home when sick and covering sneezes and coughs and we encourage mask wearing when in confined spaces with others, such as elevators.’’

SUPPLIED Restaurant Association of New Zealand chief executive Marisa Bidois says New Zealand needs a long-term strategy to attract migrant workers.

Restaurant Association chief executive officer Marisa Bidois explains that most restaurant staff are now unmasked, and delighted to be able to finally properly communicate and engage with their customers.

She has spoken with several hospitality businesses with staff who want to continue to wear masks, either for health or social reasons. Employers are usually fine with that, she says.

“There was one case where someone had a concern about their health but it was causing a bit of anxiety for the individual, the thought of not wearing a mask was making them feel quite anxious.’’

But there is now social licence to wear a mask. “After two years of wearing a mask, there’s been a shift and people are understanding of those who want to wear them still.’’

She says there may be a transition for some staff.

“When your face is uncovered, it’s very clear to customers coming in. Your facial expressions are more clear. After two years of mask wearing in our sector it’s something we need to be conscious of as our frontline people have people at the door. They might need to look more welcoming than they have been.

“A lot of what our people do is being able to read facial expressions. It’s easier now we can read people a bit more. But there may be more pressure to make sure you’ve got your ‘happy face’ on now when you’re greeting customers.’’