Was a child under 10 killed by Covid? What the data tells us

Public Health Agency’s Dr Andrew Old made the announcement, saying there had been 1252 deaths overall using that measure.

On Monday, it was widely reported that there has been another child Covid-19 death after the Ministry of Health released its weekly update – but it’s not clear if this child died because of the virus.

The ministry reported that in the last week, 40 people died with Covid-19: 28 of these deaths were attributed to Covid-19, either as the underlying cause of a contributory cause. One death was classed as not caused by Covid-19, and 11 were not yet categorised.

Of the deaths, one of them was a child under 10-years old.

According to the Ministry of Health’s website (as of today), one Covid death has been recorded in the zero to nine age group (since the pandemic started).

In total Covid has contributed to the death of, or killed 2182 people in New Zealand.

As of November 13, 11.5pm, there was one death in the 0-9 age group. It was the same on Monday (yesterday).

So, from the publicly available data, we can assume that the child’s death reported on Monday has not been officially confirmed as being caused by Covid.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that their death wasn’t caused by Covid-19. They could have been one of the 11 deaths that are not yet categorised, and could later be determined to be caused by Covid-19.

But they could also be the one case that has been determined not to be caused by Covid-19.

To put it simply, we just don’t know yet whether a child under 10 died because of Covid-19 in the last week, or if they died of a different cause while they had Covid-19.

In order to understand Covid-19 deaths, we need to be cautious with how we interpret the data. In July, the Ministry of Health announced a change to the way that Covid-19 deaths are reported.

Before July, all people who died within 28 days of a Covid-19 infection were reported. Now, the ministry breaks down these deaths into cases where Covid-19 was a whole or partial cause, and other cases where a person died with Covid-19.

There have been cases where a child has died with the virus before, such as the child under 10 that died with Covid-19 in December. However, because we didn’t shift to the new reporting system until seven months later, we don’t know whether this death was caused by Covid-19, or was a case where they died with Covid-19.

And we won’t know whether this child whose death was reported on Monday was caused by Covid-19, or died with Covid-19, without confirmation from the Ministry of Health or a change to their data on Covid-19 deaths.

The Ministry of Health have been contacted for comment.