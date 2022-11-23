Only 14% of Kiwis say life is back to normal since Covid-19, study finds

Some public transport users in Auckland chose to keep their masks on despite the requirement being lifted, while others chose to go mask-free.

More than half of New Zealanders remain fearful of contracting Covid-19, and only 14% feel their life is back to normal post pandemic, according to new research.

The study, undertaken by Talbot Mills, surveyed a representative sample of 1300 New Zealanders to help understand the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over half of respondents (52%) said they were “very” or “quite a lot” fearful of catching the virus.

Nearly a third (30%) were still restricting their activities due to worries about the pandemic.

Currently, all people aged 65 years and over are eligible for antiviral treatments, as well as Māori and Pacific peoples over the age of 50.

People below these ages would need to have three high-risk medical conditions to be eligible.

Pfizer New Zealand medical director, Krishan Thiru said with Covid cases rising it was important to plan ahead for the holiday season.

Aotearoa was experiencing a third wave of Covid. Last week, the number of daily Covid-19 cases rose above 4000 for the first time in three months.

Ministry of Health data shows there were 4282​ daily cases reported on Tuesday – the highest single day since August 17, when there were 4622​ cases reported.

“We want to ensure Kiwis enjoy a well-deserved break this summer. While making holiday plans, taking a few simple steps can help reduce Covid-19 spread and the risk of serious illness and hospitalisation, and helps maximise quality time with friends and family.”

Thiru said in addition to the usual public health measures, Kiwis should have a checklist to protect themselves.

Including, staying up to date with vaccinations and boosters, packing rapid antigen tests when travelling, and having a plan for if you test positive.

The study was sponsored by Pfizer.