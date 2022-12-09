Difficult Conversations: What did you think of the Government's Covid-19 response measures?
A Royal Commission of Inquiry is set to look at how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.
It will consider decisions on the border, community care, isolation, quarantine, and the economic response, from February 2020 to October 2022.
It is the highest form of public inquiry and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called it “right thing to do”.
It will be one of the most wide-ranging inquiries ever undertaken and cost about $15 million.
The Government has faced growing calls to hold an inquiry into how the country responded to the pandemic including from Helen Clark – who co-chaired a review of the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 response – as well as Opposition parties and epidemiologists.
The History
2020
- New Zealand’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported on February 28, 2020.
- In early March 2020, more cases were confirmed in New Zealand. The World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic this same month.
- On March 20, 2020, the Government closed New Zealand’s border to most foreigners, with just a few exceptions.
- New Zealand is placed into its first lockdown on March 25, 2020, dubbed Alert Level 4. By June, the country is back in Alert Level 1.
- Auckland went back into a partial lockdown (or Alert Level 3) in August. The rest of the country was in Alert Level 2.
It was October 7 before Auckland moved back to Alert Level 1, joining the rest of the country.
2021
- New Zealand’s vaccination rollout starts in February 2021.
- Trans-Tasman travel bubble introduced in April 2021.
- Trans-Tasman bubble suspended in July 2021.
- On August 17, 2021, after over 100 days of no community transmission, New Zealand detects its first community case of the Delta variant.
- All of New Zealand moves to Alert Level 4 at 11:59pm.
- Mask use is made mandatory.
- Vaccine passes are rolled out on November 17. From December 3, these are required for a range of facilities and activities.
- New Zealand moves to traffic light system on December 2, 2021, which essentially ends the looming threat of lockdowns but maintains some public health measures.
- Auckland’s 107-day lockdown, which started in August, ends on December 3, 2021.
- On December 16, 2021 New Zealand’s first case of the Omicron variant is detected.
- 90% of New Zealanders are double vaccinated on December 16, 2021.
2022
- New Zealand moves to the red traffic light setting on January 23, 2022 as Omicron cases increase.
- As Omicron mostly bypasses the protection against infection offered by the vaccine, Covid cases quickly leap to the highest levels since the pandemic began.
- Parliament protest begins on February 6, 2022.
- The occupation of Parliament grounds lasts 23 days, ending on March 2, 2022.
- New Zealand moves to orange traffic light setting in April 2022 as Covid cases fall.
- All MIQ facilities closed by July.
- New Zealand’s border fully reopens on August 1, 2022.
- Covid-19 protection framework is retired on September 12, 2022.
- Mask requirements are scrapped, and vaccine pass requirements are removed.
The key points
- The Government's strategy was initially elimination, due to Covid being a novel or new disease which meant the population as a whole had no immunity. Modelling also suggested tens of thousands of deaths could occur. Our geographic isolation made this approach feasible.
- This response led to multiple lockdowns and MIQ being required for people returning from overseas.
- Elimination, which at one point the Government promised was viable even with open borders, ended because of the more transmissible Delta variant.
- After that the Government essentially tried to suppress the virus, which worked for a while.
- When Omicron arrived, which broadly speaking bypassed the immunity brought on by the vaccine against infection, the Government tried to flatten the curve to ensure the virus didn’t overwhelm the health system.
- Two major waves followed. Cases are now rising. Most New Zealanders have had the virus.
- Many non-essential businesses were left frustrated due to not being able to open during lockdowns. Despite income support being provided by the Government, many businesses suffered, with some having to close permanently due to financial struggles.
- Some New Zealanders wanting to come home from overseas were trapped due to the MIQ lottery system making it hard to secure managed isolation rooms.
- Grounded Kiwis won their High Court challenge to the fairness of the managed isolation and quarantine system. Justice Jill Mallon said the now-dismantled MIQ system did not take enough account of personal circumstances for individuals to be given priority as needed.
- Auckland was hit the hardest by restrictions, with Aucklanders locked down for months while the rest of New Zealand was not. Many were left frustrated and anxious.
By the numbers
- So far, 2235 deaths have been attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand since the pandemic began.
- There have been 1.95 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand. The true number of infections will be significantly higher.
- There have about 6.6 million deaths linked to Covid-19 worldwide.
- More than $13 billion was paid in wage subsidies to businesses whose revenues suffered because of the Government’s Covid-19 lockdowns.
- Auckland spent 107 days in lockdown in 2021 after Delta arrived.
- The Royal Commission of Inquiry into the New Zealand pandemic response will cost about $15 million.
What’s next?
- The Royal Commission of Inquiry will launch on February 1, 2023 and conclude in mid-2024.
- Covid will continue to circulate and likely reinfect us for the rest of our lives – unless new vaccine technology emerges. There is still uncertainty re what ‘endemic’ Covid looks like in the long term or what its evolution will be.
- But the risk of dying or becoming seriously ill with the virus has fallen significantly since 2020.