Difficult Conversations: What did you think of the Government's Covid-19 response measures?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

A Royal Commission of Inquiry is set to look at how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will consider decisions on the border, community care, isolation, quarantine, and the economic response, from February 2020 to October 2022.

It is the highest form of public inquiry and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called it “right thing to do”.

It will be one of the most wide-ranging inquiries ever undertaken and cost about $15 million.

The Government has faced growing calls to hold an inquiry into how the country responded to the pandemic including from Helen Clark – who co-chaired a review of the World Health Organisation's Covid-19 response – as well as Opposition parties and epidemiologists.

The History

2020

New Zealand’s first confirmed case of Covid-19 was reported on February 28, 2020.

In early March 2020, more cases were confirmed in New Zealand. The World Health Organisation declared Covid-19 a global pandemic this same month.

On March 20, 2020, the Government closed New Zealand’s border to most foreigners, with just a few exceptions.

New Zealand is placed into its first lockdown on March 25, 2020, dubbed Alert Level 4. By June, the country is back in Alert Level 1.

Auckland went back into a partial lockdown (or Alert Level 3) in August. The rest of the country was in Alert Level 2.

It was October 7 before Auckland moved back to Alert Level 1, joining the rest of the country.

2021

New Zealand’s vaccination rollout starts in February 2021.

Trans-Tasman travel bubble introduced in April 2021.

Trans-Tasman bubble suspended in July 2021.

On August 17, 2021, after over 100 days of no community transmission, New Zealand detects its first community case of the Delta variant.

All of New Zealand moves to Alert Level 4 at 11:59pm.

Mask use is made mandatory.

Vaccine passes are rolled out on November 17. From December 3, these are required for a range of facilities and activities.

New Zealand moves to traffic light system on December 2, 2021, which essentially ends the looming threat of lockdowns but maintains some public health measures.

Auckland’s 107-day lockdown, which started in August, ends on December 3, 2021.

On December 16, 2021 New Zealand’s first case of the Omicron variant is detected.

90% of New Zealanders are double vaccinated on December 16, 2021.

2022

New Zealand moves to the red traffic light setting on January 23, 2022 as Omicron cases increase.

As Omicron mostly bypasses the protection against infection offered by the vaccine, Covid cases quickly leap to the highest levels since the pandemic began.

Parliament protest begins on February 6, 2022.

The occupation of Parliament grounds lasts 23 days, ending on March 2, 2022.

New Zealand moves to orange traffic light setting in April 2022 as Covid cases fall.

All MIQ facilities closed by July.

New Zealand’s border fully reopens on August 1, 2022.

Covid-19 protection framework is retired on September 12, 2022.

Mask requirements are scrapped, and vaccine pass requirements are removed.

The key points

By the numbers

