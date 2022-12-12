Ombudsman's criticism of MIQ virtual lobby 'doesn't go far enough'

Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says Government officials did not adequately take into account the “very real impact” the MIQ allocation system would have on people’s lives. (file photo)

Those who complained about the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) vitual lobby system say criticism of how it was handled doesn't go far enough.

On Monday, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier released his findings from an investigation into the system.

He found Government officials did not adequately take into account the “very real impact” the MIQ allocation system would have on people’s lives.

“We weren’t surprised by the Ombudsman’s findings,” said Martin Newell, a spokesperson for the Grounded Kiwis lobby group.

The report detailed complaints Grounded Kiwis dealt with last year, he said.

“There was an injustice in the way New Zealanders were treated.”

“What we always argued was that you could have a strong public health response and have a border that was fair and humane to those that needed to cross it,” he said.

“The Government failed to develop a system that took more account of personal circumstance, as a result of that the process of booking an MIQ spot caused a lot of heartache for a lot of individuals.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Military personnel at the Ibis Novotel MIQ facility in Auckland. (file photo)

Newell​ said the Government needed to formally apologise to those impacted by the “injustice” of the MIQ system.

“From MPs to ministers there was a lack of willingness and openness to improve the ideas of the system.”

Newell​ said the Government should look to learn these lessons so if MIQ is needed again, a fair system can be developed.

Ross Pengelly spent weeks stranded in Australia, caught in the Sydney lockdown, before he was able to secure a spot in managed isolation.

Edward Gay/Supplied Ross Pengelly, pictured here in Sydney, had rebooked a flight home five times in four weeks during the Covid-19 outbreak in NSW. (file photo)

He, too, hoped there would be an acknowledgement from the Prime Minister that the Government “got it wrong”, and an apology for the “unnecessary pain and suffering they incurred”, he said.

“For me I feel the Government and our elected representatives, MPs, did not read the room. They should have been demanding better options from those responsible for running MIQ. “

“Ultimately the PM and her caucus chose to ignore this and allowed the inhuman shambles to continue.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Deb Bratton and her family are waiting for Carl to return home after working in the mines in Australia, but he may miss Christmas.

Christchurch woman, Deb Bratton said her family were “torn apart” by the managed isolation system and agreed with the Ombudsmen findings.

“The incorrect information we were given along the way, it was heartbreaking. We were torn apart as a family.”

Her husband Carl Bratton, who had been working in a mine in South Australia, almost missed Christmas due to quarantine booking restrictions.

The family were separated for more than nine months.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The couple had rarely been apart in the 14 years they had been married, she said. (file photo)

”MIQ said they would give him priority, but then when it came to the crunch they said ‘sorry’ you have to get a place.”

”The only reason he got in after booking, and losing, several flights was because a New Zealand travel booker who knew our desperation.... gave us her MIQ voucher as [she] decided to stay longer with family,” she said.

Boshier launched his investigation in 2021 after receiving a high number of complaints about the system.

He was concerned at the time about whether the online booking system was accessible and whether suitable alternatives were offered for those who having difficulty using the virtual lobby.

At times, New Zealanders would battle with thousands in an attempt to secure a place to return home, after the virtual lobby was launched in September 2021.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, on Monday, declined to apologise as she said she was yet to read the report.