Covid-19 subvariant causing concern in US reaches Australia

As the pandemic enters its fourth year, a new Covid-19 subvariant that is spreading fast in the US and leading to increasing hospitalisations has been detected in Australia, where high transmission rates have also led to the country’s first homegrown strain.

Virologist Associate Professor Stuart Turville said his team had already detected about eight samples of the US’s Omicron offshoot, dubbed XBB.1.5, in Australia.

The variant first emerged in New York state in late October. By the end of December, the number of cases in the US had more than doubled in a week. The strain now accounts for 40 per cent of coronavirus cases in the country and has been linked to rising hospitalisations.

Turville said that while XBB.1.5 “is definitely one to watch”, there was no evidence it caused more severe disease than any of the other hundreds of Omicron subvariants already circulating.

“A lot of the virus trackers across the world that I collaborate with are saying, ‘Look, it could push the prevalence of cases in Australia up a little bit and it might dominate eventually’,” said Turville, who is head of the containment lab at the Kirby Institute.

“But interestingly, what’s playing out is that the immunity in each population is subtly different, so a subvariant that pops up in some regions may have an edge for that particular population but not for another.”

The subvariant XBB.1.5 is a close relative of the Omicron offshoot XBB, a fusion of two different B.A.2 variants, which has already spread widely in Australia.

National Institutes of Health/AP SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, is spreading through NSW, driven by a swarm of Omicron subvariants.

The reason XBB.1.5 has raised alarm among experts around the world is because it contains an unusual mutation known as F486P.

Professor Robert Booy, an infectious diseases expert at the University of Sydney, said this mutation meant XBB.1.5 was more transmissible than its predecessors and, he suspects, more easily able to evade our immunity.

“I am calling it the ‘Extra Bad Boy’,” Booy said. “It is spreading like crazy in the US, but there’s no evidence to say that it’s more virulent.

Despite the spread of the subvariant leading to higher hospitalisations in New York, Booy said Australians should not be alarmed.

“We should purely be alerted to it, and monitoring it with surveillance closely in Australia.”

Dr Michael Lydeamore, infectious diseases modeller at Monash University, said that if the Kirby Institute had detected a handful of XBB.1.5 samples, then “chances are it is already spreading everywhere in Australia”.

Meanwhile, Turville said the high rates of transmission in Australia had also seen the country create its own subvariants for the first time in the pandemic.

In NSW, BR.2.1 has become the most dominant subvariant, and Turville said all the data suggests the virus mutated in the state, making the strain “one of our own”.

The detection of XBB.1.5 in Australia comes as the Albanese government forges ahead with mandatory Covid-19 testing for arrivals from China. Beijing has threatened “reciprocal” action against countries demanding travellers from its shores provide negative pre-flight Covid-19 tests.

The Australian opposition has accused the government of creating “chaos and confusion” by overruling the advice of the nation’s chief medical officer Paul Kelly who deemed there to be “no public health rationale to impose any restriction or additional requirements on travellers from China”.

Infectious diseases experts also warn a rich “soup” of Omicron descendants are becoming increasingly adept at evading immunity, as swarm of new variants continue to spread in Australia.

This has rendered some antiviral medications ineffective against strains currently circulating. Full vaccination and being up-to-date with booster shots still provides significant protection.

Turville, who recently studied the ability of approved monoclonal antibody therapies to neutralise variants, said many of the treatments were no longer effective against XBF, the most dominant subvariant in Victoria, accounting for about a third of all infections, and BQ.1.1, which is also circulating widely.

Stuff High rates of transmission in Australia had also seen the country create its own subvariants for the first time in the pandemic.

Paxlovid, an oral antiviral medication, still remains effective against the subvariants. But Turville said the study indicated how important it was for Australia to focus on advancing antiviral treatments for those most at risk of severe disease.

“When we become complacent, that’s when it’s going to rear its ugly head,” he said.

US epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding recently warned that the XBB.1.5 super-variant was among the most immunity-evasive variants to date. In November, the World Health Organisation said there was early evidence pointing to a higher reinfection risk from XBB.1.5 compared with other circulating Omicron sublineages.

Lydeamore said as coronavirus infections exploded overseas, the number of cases in Australia would inevitably increase again.

But he said excess mortality estimates from the Australian Bureau of Statistics were starting to come down again, following a surge of deaths across the nation due to the latest coronavirus wave.

In the past three months, there have been 667 Covid-related deaths in Victoria. Of those deaths, 44.1 per cent were unvaccinated and 50.2 per cent had not received their third Covid vaccine dose. In NSW, 32 people have died in the past week.

Lydeamore predicted that in the next year management of Covid-19 would become more like influenza, where annual or biannual vaccination programmes were rolled out.

“It will be a bit rocky while we get everyone on the right schedule because we know there are people who got their last dose eight or six months and aren’t eligible for another dose yet,” he said.

But while millions of people across the world are reporting new infections of coronavirus each day, the prospect of another variant lingered.

“There is always a danger that a new variant, which is more severe, emerges somewhere,” Lydeamore said. “This could happen anywhere in the world.”