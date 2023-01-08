New year doesn't mean we can be complacent around Covid

Warwick Rasmussen is a Sunday Star-Times news director.

OPINION: As each new year starts it’s easy to think of it as a period to hit the reset button. Put the woes of the previous year in the rearview mirror and kiss them goodbye. Sadly, despite all the clunky metaphors in the world, that isn’t always be the case.

In 2020 we had to wake up to the shock – and despair in many cases – of Covid coming to us. The following year we probably felt we had a better grasp on the situation, with vaccines being rolled out, and last year some normality around our day-to-day lives and businesses started to take shape.

But that sense of normality should not be taken for granted and should be never be mistaken for complacency. Ever.

We may no longer be glued to 1pm press conferences from the Beehive theatrette, and scouring the latest Ministry of Health facts and figures on cases, deaths, and locations of interest (remember them?), but that doesn’t mean we’ve time-jumped back to 2019 and everything is hunky dory.

Our new reality means that we can’t be as impulsive as we once were.

I may be speaking out of school here, but many New Zealanders are often ‘last-minuters’. We’ve been used to being mobile, able to move, relocate and even turn up to sports events and movies at the last minute.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the Government won’t require testing for visitors from China.

Now, though, the lens of Covid needs to be applied in almost all our settings, be it travel, large gatherings, or how we interact with others. This is not to say that we live in fear - far from it - it just means that we need to adapt.

We can and should be proud of how far we’ve come and what we as a country have endured. It’s easy to only look ahead, but upon reflection we should collectively feel a sense of accomplishment of what we have lived through so far.

Part of that is acknowledging and processing the tough times; the missed funerals and weddings, the postponements, the separations and the blight that was MIQ. We’re past some of the most severe restrictions, crippling lockdowns, and cruel/necessary rules around gatherings. For that, we should be thankful, and reminded that we are making progress.

Part of that progress includes opening our borders and dealing with our overseas visitors in a practical manner, rather than any knee-jerk response to Covid waves in other countries.

If we started to demand testing people for Covid before they came here, we’d also be ignoring the fact that (at least) tens of thousands of New Zealanders are living with the virus at any given time.

The most recent number of Covid cases recorded in New Zealand was about 32,000 for the week that took in Christmas. And while that recorded figure is trending down the real number is unknown, as more people don’t bother with officially recording their status.

We can become numbed to news of new strains and variants, that doesn’t mean we should be ignorant to what’s happening. It just means that this stubborn virus, in all its forms, is not going anywhere (sorry if that makes for depressing reading).

On the bright side there will always be improvements in how we prevent, treat and manage Covid in the years ahead. For the past three years many of the world’s best and brightest medical and scientific brains have had how to tackle Covid at the front of mind.

There are trials for a joint vaccine that could be used to limit Covid’s effects and influenza, as well as vaccines that could be administered as a nasal spray, which could help needle-phobic people. These are promising signs, and should give us a sense of hope.

This time next year Covid will still be with us, dealing with it in a mature and well-informed manner is the only way forward.

