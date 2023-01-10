'Kraken' or 'XBB.1.5'? Why the new Covid subvariant's nickname may not be a great idea

The kraken is a fearsome mythical creature that now shares a name with a virus subvariant (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Some call it SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5. Others prefer a catchier nickname: “Kraken”.

The latest coronavirus subvariant battling for global dominance comes with its own mythical moniker, following in the footsteps of another Omicron offshoot, “Centaurus”.

Even the Ministry of Health used the “Kraken” term, in its announcement that XBB.1.5 had been detected in New Zealand.

It reflects an ongoing problem: Naming nasty things without causing offence is hard. Spare a thought for those who share a name with a devastating hurricane.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: New variant nicknamed 'Kraken' detected in New Zealand

* New 'most transmissible' Omicron XBB.1.5 similar to variant now at high levels in NZ

* Covid-19: BA.4 Omicron sub-variant detected in New Zealand as 5656 new cases reported on Sunday

* XE: What is the Omicron recombinant variant that might be more transmissible than BA.2?

* BA.2 is like Omicron’s sister. Here’s what we know about it so far



The kraken, in Scandinavian folklore, is a giant, octopus-like sea monster that can destroy ships with its sprawling tentacles. It is synonymous with things that are scary and unknown; a monster that strikes suddenly from the deep.

Its connection to the pandemic came not from global health authorities, but from an informal group of scientists on Twitter.

They believed the widely circulating subvariants of Omicron - which continue to cause significant disruption, including sickness and death, worldwide - were not receiving sufficient attention. That was partly due to an “alphabet soup” naming system comprising a mishmash of numbers and letters.

That system, Pango, might seem impenetrable, but it is logical.

Each name refers to a lineage of the virus, and includes one letter followed by up to three numbers, separated by dots. Each dot represents a new generation in the lineage.

Recombinant (hybrid) subvariants have their own naming system starting with X.

XBB was a hybrid of BA.2.75 and BA.2.10.1. It had a descendant, XBB.1, which had a descendant, XBB.1.5.

This jargon is all very confusing. It was designed by and for scientists to track the evolution of a virus, not to give snappy names to use in news headlines. The appeal of a simple and evocative nickname like “Kraken” is obvious.

While easier to use in general conversation, its usage is receiving pushback.

One Canadian epidemiologist argued it could be confusing: “Someone on the internet made up the word and suddenly that’s what we’re going to call it?” he said.

“We shouldn’t be making up names for important health issues.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall announced the Government won’t require testing for visitors from China.

An evolutionary virologist told The Atlantic that giving each new subvariant a monster name seemed designed to scare people: “It’s absolutely crazy that we’re having random people on Twitter name variants,” he said.

One concern with the use of “Kraken” is that it might overstate the significance of new subvariants.

Significant differences exist between the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and Omicron - they function almost like different viruses.

That’s not true for many subvariants, including XBB.1.5, which is closely related to others in its lineage even if it is more transmissible.

XBB has already spread rapidly through Singapore and was not thought to have caused more severe illness than in previous iterations. Current estimates suggest XBB.1.5 is more transmissible but has not, thus far, been linked to more severe illness.

By normalising different names for emerging variants, the argument goes, what happens when a new, highly damaging variant comes along?

A hypothetical Pi variant might seem more concerning than a “Basilisk” subvariant, even if it’s much more threatening, simply because it’s not named after a fearsome snake with a death glare.

The reliance on convoluted scientific names, however, makes easier alternatives inevitable.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) pointed out this problem last year, noting these alternatives often revert to where the subvariant was discovered, which is “stigmatizing and discriminatory” (Omicron was sometimes called the “South Africa variant”, for example, because it was first detected in that country).

To avoid this, the WHO used the Greek alphabet for key variants. Even this has unintended consequences: In naming Omicron, the WHO skipped over Xi, a common name notably shared by China’s leader Xi Jinping.

The WHO does not name subvariants. It argues the public doesn’t need to distinguish between them because the health advice remains the same: Get vaccinated, wear a mask, and isolate if you’re sick.

The result is an impasse, where the scientific name struggles to gain traction, and informal alternatives risk complicating public health messaging.

We’re likely stuck with Omicron - and its many confusingly-named descendants - until we descend further down the Greek alphabet.