Covid-19: 11,544 cases reported in the past week, 190 in hospital

There have been 11,544​ new Covid-19 cases reported across Aotearoa in the past week.

As of midnight on Sunday, 190 people were in hospital with Covid-19 – five of whom were in an intensive care or high dependency care unit. This is up from last week, when there were 177 people in hospital.

The rolling seven-day average of new cases is 1644​, slightly up from 1632​​ last week, officials reported.

This week's figure is slightly higher than the previous week, when 11,453​ new cases of Covid-19 were reported.

The ministry reported 22 deaths in the past week, 12 could be attributed to Covid-19, seven were determined not to be Covid-19 and the cause of death was not yet available in three cases.

Two were in their 30s, two were in their 50s, two were in their 60s, five were in their 70s, eight were in their 80s and three were aged over 90.

Seven were women, and 15 were men.

There have been 2,560 deaths attributed to Covid-19 in New Zealand, since the pandemic began.

Of the 11,544 new cases reported, 4717​ were reinfections: 217​ of these were in people who previously reported having Covid-19 in the 90 days prior.

The ministry reported a decrease in the seven-day rolling average of RAT results reported: from 7004 last week to 2477​ in the week to Sunday.

To date, there have been 2.2 million Covid-19 cases recorded in Aotearoa.