Bivalent booster likely spared me the worst when Covid burned through our house

Three people in the household experienced wild fevers with Covid, but the fourth didn’t. Why?

Penny Murray is a news director in Stuff’s Auckland newsroom

OPINION: We are in hour 10 of our smaller son vomiting.

He’s kept nothing inside him all day: breakfast returned about an hour after it went down the hatch and it’s been the same story for everything since. Ginger tea, water and especially medicine have all made an explosive reappearance.

Our 9-year-old boy is running a high fever yet shivering violently. He’s exhausted, scared – we all are. The whole family has Covid.

His big brother had a temperature with it too, though thankfully, no puking. And we don’t know it yet, but their dad is about to have the worst night of his life: intense chills, skin like a furnace. The next morning he looks like someone else.

I’m waiting for my turn, but it doesn't come.

Sure, I have a grinding headache and feel awful. Everything hurts. But I’ve skipped the day 2 fever.

Why?

We’re as vaccinated as we can be in our whare. For the kids, both under 12 still, that means two jabs early in 2022. We grownups had two doses in 2021 and a booster last February – ages ago. Because we managed not to get Covid until now, there's been no hybrid immunity “top up”.

The one difference between me and my three favourite people – coronavirus-wise – is I had a bivalent booster a few days before testing positive.

This new version combines the benefits of the original Pfizer Covid vaccine, along with protection against the BA.4/5 strain of Omicron. From April 1, it’s available to people over 30 who’ve had two jabs more than six months ago and haven’t tested positive in that time.

I feel like the booster saved me from the worst Covid symptoms my family had. But does the science back that up? I asked an expert.

“Booster doses provide the best protection from around seven days after being vaccinated,” Mary Nowlan, senior advisor at the Immunity Advisory Centre, told me.

But even a few days in the arm can make a difference.

“In all likelihood, your booster dose will have given you additional protection.

“You may not have had time to have been optimally protected against infection, but because your immune system was already activated to respond to the virus, it lessened your symptoms.

“If you had had the vaccine more distant from catching the infection – a week or two, you may not even have had any symptoms,” Nowlan said.

Antibody proteins attach themselves to Covid, killing it or at least stopping it infecting other cells.

Without these antibodies slowing a virus, it’s up to your innate immune response (which includes fever and sore throat) to attack it – the more virus you have, the bigger your body’s response.

And as the sheets of paper on my kitchen bench tracking temperatures and who has had medicine show, there have been some big numbers: almost 40C, measured under the arm.

By 10.30pm, our 9-year-old has stopped vomiting and has managed to let an ice cube melt on his tongue. He has fallen asleep on the sofa.

A couple of hours later, my husband starts burning up.