Yeah, Nah: Should the 7-day Covid isolation period have been dropped?

Anyone who tests Covid-positive will still have to isolate for seven days for at least another two months.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday announced the last of the Covid-19 settings will stay in place.

“At the moment the isolation period serves not just to relieve pressure on the health system and result in fewer people being infected, but actually there is a labour market incentive for this as well.

“People with Covid-19 going into work potentially infects more people and more people end up being off sick,” Hipkins said.

READ MORE:

* Continued Covid-19 isolation period concerns business owners

* Government takes 'cautionary' approach by keeping Covid rules

* Guidance on Covid, isolation periods coming in 'one or two weeks' - health minister

* Cost of living: Benefits, including pensions and student allowances, to rise



The rules will be reviewed again in June and the Government is seeking advice on whether people with a negative test can get out of isolation sooner.

What do you think? Should the seven-day Covid isolation period have been dropped? Vote in the Yeah, Nah poll above.

STUFF The prime minister announced the Covid-19 isolation settings are staying the same for now, a Cabinet reshuffle, and new health care roles added to the immigration Green List.