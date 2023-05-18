Man accused of escaping MIQ to buy toothpaste has charges dismissed

The lawyer of a man accused of escaping MIQ in 2020 said his client was given permission to go to a supermarket. (File photo)

A man accused of escaping MIQ in 2020 was given permission by a security guard to go and buy toothpaste from a supermarket, his lawyer says.

Davinder Singh​ was charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, by intentionally failing to remain in quarantine for the required time in July 2020.

At the time, those entering New Zealand were legally required to isolate at a Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) facility for 14 days.

Singh was due to defend the charge at a judge alone trial on Thursday, however Judge Brooke Gibson dismissed the charge due to police witnesses being unavailable.

Defence lawyer Sam Wimsett​ was pleased the charge was dismissed, but disappointed Singh’s side of the story would not be heard in court.

“The way it was told to the public and the media made it seem like it was a grand escape through a gap in the fence.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Judge Brooke Gibson dismissed the charge against Davinder Singh due to police not being ready for trial at the Auckland District Court on Thursday.

At the time, head of MIQ Air Commodore Darryn Webb said Singh “escaped through a fenced area” as a section of the fence was being replaced.

Security attempted to follow Singh but could not find him, so the police were called. About 70 minutes later, during which a substantial search and review of CCTV took place, Singh returned to the hotel himself.

Singh tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

“The actions of this man are completely unacceptable,” Webb said.

“Returnees are given clear instructions and information about what their responsibilities are. Managed isolation is a critical part in our defence against Covid-19, and it is up to each and every person entering this country to play their part.”

However, Wimsett said Singh asked a security guard and was given permission to leave MIQ to buy some toothpaste from Countdown supermarket.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Six foot-high fencing was put up around MIQ facilities to bolster security following the alleged escape.

The gap in the fence Singh was alleged to have escaped through was in fact the hotel’s main entrance.

“It didn’t take place secretly.”

Additionally, Singh was unaware he could not leave the hotel as when he arrived at MIQ from India four days prior, as he and the other arrivals were addressed in English, rather than in Punjabi.

An information pack given to him later on was also in English.

Wimsett said the CCTV video of the incident was clear and, along with evidence from the security guard, would have shifted the public’s perception of the incident during trial.

Singh, who now lives in Australia, received online abuse and had angry members of the public show up at his house as result of the allegations against him.

“When he was released from MIQ, he ended up having to lock himself up inside his house,” Wimsett said.

Breakfast The Government has announced most MIQ facilities will be closed down by the end of June. (Broadcast on March 10, 2022)

A police spokesperson said it stood by its decision to charge Singh.

“At the time there was strong public interest around those found to be ignoring the isolation rules put in place, especially given the health risks posed.

“Police reiterate that, at the time, all people travelling into New Zealand were informed of the MIQ isolation rules from a legal perspective, including all staff working at MIQ locations around the country.”

The spokesperson would not comment on Wimsett’s description of the incident, given the matter would not be tested in court.

Ministry of Business, Employment and Innovation general manager of MIQ Shayne Gray​ said it could not comment on individual cases.

However, it worked hard to ensure those who stayed in MIQ were communicated to in their first language.

“Due to the fast-paced nature and scale of MIQ, this was not always achievable.”

“We understand that staying in MIQ was a stressful time for many. Staff worked hard to support returnees and meet their needs as best as they could.”