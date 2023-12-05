Newsable: What NZ bats can tell us about Covid-19

More than 60 per cent of native long-tailed bats became infected with coronavirus during a study.

Researchers in New Zealand have found two new lineages of coronavirus in our native bats.

More than 60 per cent of long-tailed bats became infected during the study period, but the researchers were quick to point out there is a low risk of the new viruses spreading to humans.

Newsable speaks with one of the paper’s co-authors, Robert Poulin, a professor at the University of Otago, about what this discovery means.

New Zealand bats have coronavirus! How much of a worry is that?

Not at all - the risks of these viruses shifting to humans is extremely small. The reason for that, is that in the big family tree of coronaviruses (of which there are thousands), only a handful have made the jump from wildlife to people.

Why do some viruses morph into something humans can catch, and others don’t?

There must be something in their genes that makes them compatible with a human immune system. And of course, if you have greater proximity or contact between people and wildlife, which is happening increasingly because we are encroaching on wildlife, then the chances increase.

What is it with bats and viruses?

Because there’s so many [coronaviruses] in bats, it just makes it more likely that if people become infected by a wildlife parasite, it has come from bats. Bats also roost in these huge numbers in small spaces - whether it’s a small cave, or a cavity in a tree, and there can be lots of bats in there breathing and coughing and sneezing on each other - so it’s a perfect sort of environment for virus transmission.

