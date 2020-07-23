Euthanasia referendum: The End of Life bill won't fix problems but create them

What is the euthanasia referendum and what are you voting for? The End of Life Act explained.

OPINION: The question I’d like to ask is this: does the End of Life Choice Act actually solve this issue? Or does it bring a whole wad of new problems instead?

In September we will be asked to vote by referendum on whether or not we think the End of Life Choice Act is the right law to put in place for this purpose.

The truth is that we are not deciding on whether or not Kiwis should have the right to die with dignity, we are not voting on just a concept here.

We need to take a step back and realise that we are not voting on 'euthanasia', we are voting on the End of Life Choice Act, which if it is voted through, will be rolled out in New Zealand without any possibility of making any changes or adding any safeguards.

If we are going to vote on this Act, then surely it would be wise to know exactly what we are voting on. We need to be aware of what this law would allow, not just go with a gut feeling or vote emotively.

"Making a law based on emotions is well thought out and completely safe", said no-one ever.

It is clear the End of Life Choice Act is not comparable to other euthanasia laws around the world. The New Zealand document is actually less than half the length of the Victorian euthanasia law. Why?

To me, this begs the question - what is lacking in our proposed law? What safeguards do they have in Victoria that we won’t have here in New Zealand?

Perhaps this is exactly why more than 200 lawyers in New Zealand have banded together with Lawyers for Vulnerable New Zealanders to tell us that this law is too dangerous and puts too many people at risk.

Just two lawyers would be enough for me to consider what they have to say, over 200 would certainly convinces me I need to listen up.

Are people aware that someone doesn’t have to be in any physical pain to receive euthanasia under the End of Life Choice Act?

It only states that to be eligible, someone must have a terminal diagnosis of six months or less and be in irreversible decline, among other criteria. This is actually quite different to the narrative that we have all been led to believe, that the person using this would be elderly, moments away from death and writhing in pain in a hospice bed.

Are people aware that an 18-year-old with underlying and undetected depression could receive a terminal diagnosis, refuse any potentially life-saving treatment, decide to not tell their family and friends and be dead three days later?

Or are people aware that a grandparent could receive a terminal diagnosis, decide that life-prolonging treatment will cost too much, not want their kids to miss out on inheritance and the family would find out when they are handed the death certificate?

Or worse yet, the grandparent could be pressured by their family to consider this in the first place. Not hard to imagine this scenario happening either, as our elder abuse stats are appalling in New Zealand.

The Act states that both doctors must simply 'do their best to detect any coercion'. This would not stack up in any other area of law, so why is this sufficient when it comes to a life and death decision?

If there are greater safeguards in place to protect our property and assets against coercion, why are we not putting even greater safeguards in place to protect someone’s life against coercion?

Are people also aware that the End of Life Choice Act has no 'cooling off period' before the prescription is written? An eligible patient could request euthanasia and be dead just three days later. There is no safeguard to ensure that a person has had adequate time to make sure this is what they truly want to pursue, and process any grief or trauma they might have received due to being given a terminal diagnosis.

I don’t believe in making laws that have this much collateral at stake. I don’t believe there is any dignity in a law that would allow for any misuse or abuse.

Until we have addressed some of the real issues in society, and until we have ensured that every single Kiwi has equal access to all of the options available, then a law like this is careless and dangerous.

The End of Life Choice Act does not fix any problems, it just creates more.