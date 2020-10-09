Euthanasia referendum: I'm part of the disabled community, how dare you speak for me

What is the euthanasia referendum and what are you voting for? The End of Life Choice Act explained.

OPINION: I have always supported the concept of legalised assisted dying – the right to say when you cannot stand any more suffering and then to get help to die a little bit earlier to escape the worst ending. It seemed like a no-brainer to me.

And then, horror of horrors, I began to show the first symptoms of a rare, irreversible and progressive congenital condition.

I am 53 years old now and already my progressive condition has put me in a wheelchair and has removed my power of speech. I’m part of the disability community now. It will get worse. Much worse.

My sister Gina preceded me with this condition. She suffered progressive agonies over many years, although she was under the care of a senior palliative care physician. Her previously vivacious, intelligent self was reduced to a skeletal body pleading for an end to her torture.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: If you're just tuning in now, here's a guide to not making dumb decisions at the voting booth

* Referendum not about euthanasia, but a specific piece of legislation

* Euthanasia referendum: The End of Life Choice Act trusts doctors too much

* End of life choice Bill to affect society's vulnerable the most says hospice doctor

The worst thing for Gina was that there was no escape from escalating suffering and that her dying might take a decade or more to achieve.

She managed to take her own life, effectively blind and deaf, in acute pain – alone, unsupported, undoubtedly frightened because she did not want to implicate us in her demise.

We grieved for her but simultaneously shed tears of relief for the end of her torment.

Sadly, our family’s congenital condition is not terminal, so I would not qualify for assisted dying under the End of Life Choice Act. This has been a bitter, bitter pill to swallow because I envisage possibly having to go via Gina’s route, but I have now accepted the terms of the Act.

They are extremely restrictive, and this is for reasons of caution for the general good.

Supplied I would feel much safer if assisted dying laws were in place because it would give me the option to bow out as gracefully as I can, should I find myself with a terminal illness and suffering intolerably in the last stages, writes Roslyn Metcalfe.

It angers me greatly to read and hear how a vocal minority of people are campaigning against even this restrictive and safe Act. Playing the "vulnerability of the disabled" card to further their own philosophical or world view aims is, in my view, a low blow to a group whose needs have never been canvassed.

Otago University PhD candidate Jessica Young pointed out years ago that support for/against assisted dying has never been surveyed in New Zealand among the disabled, yet we have "spokespersons" who purport to speak for us without our permission.

In the UK, a group set up by people with a disability is overwhelmingly in support of legalising assisted dying.

If the fears of the disabled have been stoked up against the End of Life Choice Act, they have been stoked up by vested interests.

I have accepted that I cannot benefit from this legislation. While the Act was still being debated in parliament, I visited sympathetic MPs with the help of friends. I saw for myself how incredibly difficult it was for even the most sympathetic of MPs to support my case. It always came back to protecting the most vulnerable. And they did. By ruling me and cases like mine ineligible. I accept that.

I nevertheless support the End of Life Choice Act. I would feel much safer if assisted dying laws were in place because it would give me the option to bow out as gracefully as I can, should I find myself with a terminal illness and suffering intolerably in the last stages.

Without terminal illness, my end-stage suffering is probably inevitable, but yours need not be. My family has already voted. We all voted Yes.