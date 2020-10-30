Euthanasia referendum: End of Life Choice Act 'yes' vote creates 'complex' situation for doctors

The ACT Party celebrates as the euthanasia referendum results are revealed.

The vote to allow assisted dying goes against medical values and is a “step too far” for many doctors, according to the New Zealand Medical Association (NZMA).

Friday’s preliminary results saw 65.2 percent of votes cast in favour of the End of Life Choice Act, with 33.8 percent against. The official results will be released on November 6, but the outcome has created a “complex” situation for medical professionals, particularly in rural areas with few GPs.

Doctors will work within the legal framework and will be able to conscientiously object, similar to abortion.

NZMA chair Kate Baddock said the organisation still opposed the concept of euthanasia, but would work through the details of the Act before it came into effect next year.

SUPPLIED New Zealand Medical Association chair Kate Baddock says the majority of doctors do not support euthanasia.

The majority of medical professionals were against assisted dying, although a number supported it, the association had found.

”It really reflects society at large,” she said.

“The main concerns for doctors is that it alters the fundamental relationship with the patient. But it is a hard step that for many doctors is a step too far.

“There is going to be lots of implications which need to be worked through in some detail.”

But while the topic had been “exhaustively discussed”, coercion was an issue which should stick in people’s minds, Baddock said.

“That is where we have to be particularly careful about coercion. It could be so subtle no one picks it up.”

STUFF The End of Life Choice Act explained.

More than 1800 doctors signed an open letter opposing assisted dying, entitled “Doctors say No”, stating that assisted dying is unethical, regardless of whether it is legalised.

Assisted dying, or euthanasia, is defined in the End of Life Choice Act as a doctor or nurse practitioner giving a person medication to relieve their suffering by bringing on death, or, the taking of medication by a person to relieve their suffering by bringing on death.

They have to be 18 or older and suffering a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months.

Hospice New Zealand opposed assisted dying, and in an unprecedented move went to the courts to answer a number of questions how the Act would work.

“Our concerns around a lack of safeguards and pressure on vulnerable people are even more apparent now the Act will come into force,” Mary Schumacher, chief executive of Hospice New Zealand, explained.

She called for improved access to end of life care "particularly thinking about those who may be vulnerable to the presence of euthanasia through a lack of other options”.

Supplied Hospice NZ chief executive Mary Schumacher says it is too early to comment on whether the organisation as a whole will conscientiously object assisted dying.

It was up to each of its 33 hospices to decide where it stood on the issue. Otago Commuinity Hospice has already said it won’t deliver euthanasia services and Hospice Southland has said it won’t allow assisted dying in its inpatient units.

But it was too early to say whether the organisation as a whole would conscientiously object, she said.

Other organisations, including the Royal College of General Practitioners and the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, stayed neutral.

But the situation was still very complex for medical practitioners, Dr Samantha Murton, college president, said.

Royal New Zealand College of GPs president Samantha Murton

"Today’s results give us clear guidance about what options New Zealanders want at the end of their lives but that doesn’t make it any less complex for medical professionals, particularly in rural communities where some of our doctors are the only medical care for some distance," she said.

The college would work with the Support and Consultation for End of Life In NZ (SCENZ) group, which will be in charge of administering the euthanasia process, she said.

It is part of a number of roles and agencies to be set up within the health sector to oversee the operation of the Act.

The college would also support doctors so they knew what their obligations are.