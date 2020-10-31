Death by appointment: Mum went out the way she wanted to go

New Zealanders have voted in favour of the End of Life Choice Act, it was announced on Friday. Former Stuff journalist COEN LAMMERS shares his first-hand experience of euthanasia in the Netherlands.

OPINION: As a native of the Netherlands, where euthanasia has been legal since 2001, I was particularly interested in the debate leading up to the recent referendum in New Zealand on the End of Life Choice Act.

I had already decided I would support David Seymour’s bill, but what I had not expected was that I would be faced with the realities of euthanasia when my own mother decided she wanted to end her life earlier this year.

As recently as 12 months ago, my family had returned to the Netherlands to celebrate my mother’s 85th birthday, where Lida visibly enjoyed every minute of our gathering, with 37 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their partners.

Supplied Coen Lammers’ mother, Lida, seen enjoying her 85th birthday celebrations in the Netherlands a year ago.

Lida had travelled to New Zealand seven times since 1995, initially with my father, Ben, and after he passed in 2009, under her own steam.

Seeing Mum only every few years, it was easy to see my former Energiser bunny mother in recent years no longer had the stamina for a long-haul trip to Christchurch.

During her life, Lida Lammers had been a human dynamo and the rest of the family had just tried to keep up.

Even a trifecta of bowel cancer treatment, heart bypass surgery and a hip replacement, within six months, initially could not slow her down. She commented that with all her new parts she had a new warrant of fitness for another 10 years.

After turning 80, Lida decided she no longer wanted to do any cancer check-ups, as she considered the testing and treatments more traumatic than the threat of dying. She argued that she had had a great life for more than 80 years, and if the cancer was to return, so be it.

In February, Lida was taken to hospital with excruciating pain in her abdomen, nausea, vomiting and rapid weight loss. Doctors struggled to find pain medication to reduce her suffering.

Supplied Ben and Lida Lammers on one of their trips to New Zealand. After Ben died in 2009, Lida travelled to New Zealand to visit her son, Coen, and his family, on her own.

Tests showed the cancer had returned in her bowel and liver. The prognosis was grim, with no treatment options, and Lida was only expected to live a few weeks.

Between extreme bouts of pain, my mother formally asked her GP, who agreed to provide assistance, for euthanasia.

Thankfully, my mother’s GP was a young, more progressive doctor, and not the conservative GP in the same village, who was known to be reluctant to support any euthanasia requests due to his religious beliefs.

The GP started the formal protocol to investigate if mum’s case fulfilled the five legal criteria, listed at the end of this story.

The physician has to be fully convinced all the criteria have been met, as he or she risks prosecution for manslaughter if there are any breaches of protocol.

Once that assessment had been completed, the doctor invited an experienced, independent colleague, a specially trained doctor, to review the euthanasia request.

The second-opinion doctor concluded that all legal tests had been met, so the GP could proceed.

Intriguingly, even this peer review does not provide any protection for the doctor carrying out the euthanasia, if the Justice Department decides to prosecute, but it does provide a level of confidence for the physician involved.

My mother had done her research, and as is the case in New Zealand’s End of Life Choice Act, she knew she had to be of sound mind to make her intentions clear.

She was keen to get the ball rolling, so to speak, before increasing levels of medication made it impossible for her to convince doctors she was of sound mind to make her request.

Back in New Zealand, it was difficult to follow the sequence and speed of events.

Initially, I was told my mother could be in hospice care for weeks, and maybe several months, and the euthanasia discussions seemed to be something academic for an unknown time in the future.

But once the second-opinion doctor had checked all criteria, events suddenly hit the fast lane.

My mother asked the doctor for a few days to say goodbye to her family and friends, so I caught a plane for the most bizarre trip of my life.

As I was boarding, my sister let me know Mum was deteriorating fast, and that nature might take its course before the doctor needed to provide assistance.

Despite strong medication, the pain attacks kept coming, but my mother appeared to be holding on until she had seen all her family.

The date for the final act was set for Thursday and I arrived in the Netherlands on Tuesday, racing to her bedside to say my goodbyes.

The last two days with my mother were a priceless gift that I will treasure forever. We laughed, cried, hugged and spoke in short bursts, between her dozing off under heavy pain medication.

It was obvious she was in a lot of pain, but very sound of mind, and she kept repeating how she was ready to go and join my Dad and the rest of her relatives in the afterlife. She mentioned how lonely her life had been in recent years, with most of her siblings and her friends no longer around.

She told us not to be sad, that she had had a fantastic life, travelling the world and creating a huge family. It felt as if she was conducting her last motherly duty, soothing our sadness and softening the blow for those around her.

When I woke up on Thursday, the first thought that popped into my mind was: “Mum is going to die at 3pm.”

Supplied Coen Lammers describes his last two days with his mother as “a priceless gift that I will treasure forever”.

Death by appointment.

Still battling jetlag and lack of sleep, this concept was almost impossible to comprehend.

For some reason, I had not expected to be present for the final moments, but my sister commented that if Mum was brave enough to take this step, we could be brave enough to support her.

In the morning, the GP visited again to talk to Mum to double-check that she still wanted to proceed. Apparently one moment of hesitation, or indication the patient has something to live for, and the doctors would have called off proceedings.

My mother, however, left no room for doubt. She was ready.

To our surprise, two paramedics arrived to insert the intravenous drip to prepare for the injections. The GP explained paramedics were experts at inserting a drip with minimum discomfort for the patient, instead of a GP trying to carry out a task they rarely do.

Just before 3pm, the siblings gathered around the bed and the GP returned a few minutes later with a colleague. She spoke to my mother to check if she still wanted to go ahead. My mother said she was ready to meet Dad.

The doctor laid out five syringes, and explained to my mother what they were for. The first small one to sedate the artery, so she would not feel the thicker fluid of the other injections, followed by two shots to fully sedate her.

The GP explained that most patients will pass at this stage, but the content of two final injections would paralyse the muscles to stop the heart and respiration system.

Mum smiled at us as the GP carefully administered the drugs, and within seconds her face turned grey.

The speed of the event was confronting.

As we stepped out of the room, my brain was spinning trying to make sense of what had just happened.

I felt a sense of loss, but not the sadness you might expect. Mum had gone out the way she wanted to go, without having to suffer unnecessarily for the next few days or weeks. My overwhelming emotion was one of gratitude for the precious days I had been allowed to share with my mother, and the suffering she had been spared.

The doctor stepped out of the room, handed us a death certificate and pointed out that the cause of death stated: Not of natural causes.

I was in awe of the courage and dignity of this GP, as the performance of this task must take an incredible toll on any doctor involved.

And that’s not where the responsibility stops, because after any euthanasia in the Netherlands, the files are sent to the Ministry of Justice to decide whether the doctor needs to be prosecuted or not.

They are reviewed by a three-person special taskforce consisting of a prosecutor, a physician and an ethical expert, to assess if all parties involved have operated within the legal parameters.

If there are any doubts, the doctor involved risks being investigated, or even prosecuted for manslaughter.

The process around euthanasia in the Netherlands is complex and fulfilling all criteria is not easy. Just as it will now be in New Zealand.

The debate leading up to the referendum appeared to be dominated by the No voices focusing on all the worst-case scenarios, of the horrific abuse the new law could trigger among older or disabled people, often without much data to back up this scaremongering.

Sadly, in most of the coverage, the importance of the people at the heart of the act, suffering patients, seemed to be largely ignored.

Now that New Zealanders have voted in favour of the legislation, patients and their families will no longer have to endure intolerable suffering, that we would not even allow our animals to go through.

The law may not be perfect on day one, but just as in the Netherlands, it can be amended to close any loopholes or gaps.

Witnessing my mother’s final days only confirmed my view that nobody deserves or needs to suffer. We all should be in charge of our own lives and our own dignity.

CRITERIA FOR ASSISTED DYING IN THE NETHERLANDS

The first step checks if the request has been made with the appropriate consideration, to avoid any impulsive decisions. The wish to use euthanasia needs to be recorded in writing and repeated on several occasions to be considered.

The second step is to rule out any pressure from the outside world, which is often mentioned by New Zealand critics, or internal pressure to end one’s life due to a sense of obligation or depression.

Thirdly, the suffering needs to be considered unbearable. Naturally different people will have different thresholds, so the doctors need to be convinced that each individual patient has reached that threshold.

The fourth criterion is that the situation is hopeless and there are no options to fundamentally reduce the suffering.

Finally, the doctor needs to be convinced that every possible alternative option for the patient has been exhausted.