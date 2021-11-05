Why everyone should be able to end their life well

OPINION: Much as we might try to ignore it, death is inevitable. Bad deaths, however, don’t have to be.

It’s concerning to hear then, that in a six-year undergraduate medical degree, students receive only around one week of training in palliative and end of life care.

I’ve been researching palliative care for the past year, and it’s clear to me that New Zealanders’ accessibility to palliative care services needs urgent attention.

Palliative care physicians attend to more than someone’s physical health. They consider broader wellbeing: the emotional, mental and spiritual health of both the person and their family and whānau.

And this holistic approach improves life outcomes. Research shows that palliative care is likely to result in both improved quality of life, and, perhaps surprisingly, increased life expectancy. On top of this, studies show accessible palliative care can lead to fewer and shorter hospital visits, resulting in reduced healthcare costs. Hospital costs for patients receiving palliative care have been found to be between A$5000 and A$8000 lower.

Despite these significant benefits, too many New Zealanders are unable to access palliative care. On the West Coast, for example, there is no hospice building or staff, just a hospice trust to provide financial support for families and whānau as they “care for their loved ones”.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF ‘’Projections show that the number of New Zealanders in need of palliative care services will increase by half in the next 20 years, and almost double in the next 50 years.’’

Moreover, as a country, we’re getting older. As a result, the number of people needing palliative care will grow rapidly in the coming years. Projections show that the number of New Zealanders in need of palliative care services will increase by half in the next 20 years, and almost double in the next 50 years.

And yet, we’re not prepared.

We’re running out of specialists at a time when we need them more than ever. A 2010 position statement from the Australia New Zealand Society of Palliative Medicine noted that “many of the currently practising specialists [were] within 5-10 years of retirement”, and “New Zealand has approximately half the Palliative Medicine Specialists it needs to service its population’’. This ageing workforce needs urgent attention.

Stuff Danielle van Dalen: The Government’s current overhaul of the New Zealand health system presents a real opportunity to address issues around how one lives one’s final days.

But palliative care isn’t only provided by specialists. Most people receive it from primary carers, including nurses or GPs. Primary carers, however, are generally underprepared for the role. A New Zealand-based study showed “junior doctors still report that this is the area in which they feel most unprepared and which causes them the greatest distress”. For the sake of both healthcare professionals and those they care for, this needs to change.

With the End of Life Choice Act introducing the provision of assisted dying for some New Zealanders from Sunday, it would be easy to suggest that this is the solution. Allowing a true choice, however, means that palliative care must not be lost in the process.

Fortunately, the Government’s current overhaul of the New Zealand health system presents a real opportunity to address these issues. If we make some changes, there’s hope.

To begin, the Government should mandate palliative care training for all undergraduate medical and nursing students. All healthcare professionals need to be familiar with how to integrate a palliative care approach in their practice so that they can provide the best possible care for all patients right through the end of life.

Appropriate training and education is essential. As the London Royal College of Physicians has said, “in medical school curricula, great emphasis is placed on seeing a set number of births and engaging in other procedures – there should be an equivalent for end of life care training.”

In fact, EDUPALL (a project developing undergraduate palliative care curriculum) recommends a minimum requirement of 72 hours of palliative care teaching as well as additional clinical experience (ideally more). This should be a mandated minimum requirement for every New Zealand undergraduate medical and nursing school student.

Broader systemic changes are also needed, such as updating government strategies, improving regional and cultural accessibility to palliative care services, and increasing funding so palliative care services no longer need to survive on “cake stands and op shops”. These changes will help increase access to good palliative care.

Death may be inevitable, but the system we have isn’t. Our Government needs to take the opportunity in front of it, and make sure all New Zealanders have the best possible chance to end well.

Danielle van Dalen is senior researcher at independent public policy think tank Maxim Institute. Her paper ‘Ending Well: The Urgent Case For Accessible Palliative Care’ is available on www.maxim.org.