Euthanasia referendum: Terminally ill NZers on the End of Life Choice Act

What is the euthanasia referendum and what are you voting for? The End of Life Choice Act explained.

Stuart Armstrong knows exactly how he wants to die: On his horse, Julia, with his wife Rebecca by his side, after a big bonfire party.

The 60-year-old from Lincoln, outside Christchurch, has terminal cancer. It started in his prostate, has spread to his ribs and cannot be cured.

How his life ends should be up to him, he says.

Armstrong is among what’s likely to be a small number of New Zealanders who may be eligible to access assisted dying if the End of Life Choice Act referendum, held on October 17, passes.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Stuart Armstrong, who has terminal cancer is in support of the End of Life Choice Act. He says he wants his death to befit his life. Pictured with wife Rebecca and dog Stellar, who was the ring-bearer at their wedding.

He is also running for Parliament – the Selwyn candidate for the ACT Party, which proposed the Act.

Assisted dying, or euthanasia, is defined in the End of Life Choice Act as a doctor or nurse practitioner giving a person medication to relieve their suffering by bringing on death, or, the taking of medication by a person to relieve their suffering by bringing on death.

If the referendum passes, those 18 or older, suffering a terminal illness likely to end their life within six months could approach their healthcare practitioner about assisted dying.

It is an option Armstrong would like.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2014, when regular monitoring – given his father’s history of the disease – picked up a PSA (prostate-specific antigen) result “marginally outside of normal.”

He had no symptoms. But a biopsy confirmed it was cancer.

At first it appeared the cancer was confined to the prostate, but within months doctors realised it was more aggressive than first thought and had spread.

Treatment can extend Armstrong’s life, but the cancer cannot be conquered.

Armstrong says he faces a “pretty gnarly” death, but doesn’t want to die “eking up the morphine, drifting slowly into unconsciousness because the pain is unbearable.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Armstrong on his favourite Clydesdale, named Julia.

“I’ll be damned if I just sit there and waste away.”

Instead, Armstrong – a self-described “fit son-of-a-b....”, who last year won national over-45 and over-55 men’s singles titles in table tennis, and still gets out on his horse and motorcycle – wants to die in a way befitting his life.

Armstrong says the law would be very important to a very small group of people facing uncertainty, pain and fear in their final months.

“It’s not a compulsion, it’s not a law that says old people are going to be bumped off, none of that – it’s about choice.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff The End of Life Choice Act would allow terminally ill adults, over 18, who have six months or less to live to access assisted dying, if they wanted to.

Armstrong says no more people are going to die if the Act passes, “but a hell of a lot more people are going to avoid suffering and misery as they do [die].”

‘Crossing a line’

Two years ago, Serena Jones' doctors told her they would “keep her alive until Christmas.”

After being diagnosed with an aggressive soft-tissue sarcoma in 2013, the Tauranga woman was free of cancer for five years.

Then, at what was supposed to be her final check-up in 2018, a scan revealed the cancer had spread to her hip.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Serena Jones, from Tauranga, has incurable cancer. She is not in support of the Act as it is worded.

Doctors never used the word terminal, but Jones’ condition is considered incurable.

Her prognosis was not good. But that was seven years ago.

Jones says uncertainty about prognoses and doctors’ reluctance to “put a limit” on a person’s life highlight concerning grey-areas in the End of Life Choice Act.

The perfumer is not in favour of the Act as it is worded.

She finds the idea of “our society crossing that line and saying we’re prepared to kill a person” very hard to grapple with.

Jones says the notion of ‘unbearable suffering’ was also concerning, given suffering is “very subjective”.

She says the Act is “very loosely worded”, and believes issues being raised about its safeguards show “there is something the matter with it.”

Instead, Jones says we should be focussing on the end-of-life experience – improved funding for palliative care and better care for those with long-term conditions.

“For me, the end of life is a time to be cherished. A time full of unquantifiable potential.”

Jones is under hospice care in Tauranga, which she “couldn't speak more highly of.”

Jones’ cancer has spread to her lungs, so she is undergoing another course of chemotherapy – an unfunded drug typically used in brain cancer.

Her specialist says it is hard to know what her prognosis is, but Jones says she may be eligible.

“I was possibly eligible two years ago,” she says, “that’s a big concern.”

But she says she is prepared to face the end of her life when it comes, and says people have choices even without legislation allowing for assisted dying.

“We can turn off life support, we can refuse treatment. In my case, I’ve had several [treatment] options, I’m so fortunate and grateful for the support I have.”

She says she wants people to know that their lives are important, not only to their family and friends but wider society.

“You and your life are valued.”

‘Please give me the choice’

A fortnight ago, Bobbie Carroll took a step while out in her garden. The shock of her foot touching the ground shot up through her body and her collarbone “exploded”.

The 67-year-old’s bones are “not in good order”, owing to her multiple myeloma – where cancer cells accumulate in the bone marrow. Ten days earlier she broke a rib.

Carroll’s cancer “attacks my bones”. It is agonising, the Piha woman says, and it's terminal.

Supplied Bobbie Carroll, who is terminally ill with blood cancer, is a passionate advocate for the End of Life Choice Act.

The former activist, advocate, mother and grandmother says the lack of voice terminally ill New Zealanders have on the End of Life Choice Act is frustrating, given there is “no way you can imagine what it is like."

Carroll says when the drug she is taking stops working there is one option remaining (at present). One day, she will run out of options.

If this Act passes into law, and she has fewer than six months to live, "I would immediately apply,” she says.

Whether she goes through with it or not is another matter, she says.

“The big point for me is that I’m an autonomous adult. I resent other people, on their values, telling me what I can and can’t do.”

Carroll, who is under palliative care for pain relief, says she simply wants choice.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Bobbie Carroll, left, with partner Julia Woodhouse.

“I’m dying anyway, I’m going to die. It's just the form of my death, and how comfortable or uncomfortable that is.”

She says her death, and what that looks like, is “no-one else's business.”

Carroll explains it as such: She has been in a same-sex relationship for 33 years. She marched and fought for the Marriage Equality Bill – but she and partner Julia are not married and have no intention of getting married.

She is “fighting for the right, my human right” to euthanasia, “if I choose to use it.”

Carroll says: “If you don’t know which way to vote when you go into that booth, please think of me and others like me.”

“You don’t have to euthanise, but please give me the choice.”

Told he had six months, but lived eight more years

SUPPLIED/Stuff Heather, Glenn and Rachel Major in 2010, the year before Glenn died.

In 1997, Heather Major’s husband Glenn was first diagnosed with a brain tumour.

He was given six months to live in 2004 when their daughter, Rachel, was 18 months old.

But Glenn ended up living for close to eight more years – seven years after his life insurance paid out.

He died in 2011, aged 42.

The Hamilton woman says her husband could have been eligible to access assisted dying under the Act a number of times, based on a “doctor’s best guess.”

Major, who has been involved with the care of chronic and terminal illness since Glenn’s diagnosis, and more recently in her work as a church minister, says many are “complacent” and “under-educated” about the Act, which she says is a matter of “massive societal change.”

Major and daughter Rachel have become vocal proponents against the Act, appearing in campaign videos for a number of opposition groups such as Risky Law, and Vote Safe.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Heather Major, now a minister, says her husband could have technically been eligible for assisted dying under the Act a number of times over years, which she says highlights ‘flaws’ in the Act.

This week, Major staged a 24-hour vigil about her concerns regarding the Act, including that there is no independent witness through the process, to protect both the patient and doctor.

She says there are four camps, those who are pro-euthanasia and for the Act, those who are against assisted dying and against the Act, people who don't care and those who support some sort of euthanasia law but are not convinced this is the Act for it.

She says the lack of support for the person and families – including not having to see a counsellor to test for mental health issues – not being required to see a specialist, and the Act not specifying “pain” were other concerning and “fatal flaws.”

Couple voting no

In the year since Ian Parsons was diagnosed with motor neurone disease [MND]– where the nerve cells which control the muscles allowing us to move, speak, swallow and breathe die – he has lost his mobility and struggles to talk.

The Cambridge man was diagnosed in October 2019, but his wife Penny says he was likely unwell for a couple of years before that.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Ian and Penny Parsons are voting no in the End of Life Choice Act. Ian, pictured with dog Basil, was diagnosed with motor n0eurone last October, and has lost his mobility.

Most people with MND live for 20 to 48 months after symptoms begin.

Despite the inevitable degenerative condition he faces, the couple are adamant they do not want euthanasia and are voting no in the referendum.

Penny Parsons says the day Ian was diagnosed was the worst day of their lives. But they got through the “awful shock and despair” and started to build hope again, she says.

She says the world Ian – a “fantastic” musician and music teacher with an “out-there” personality – is living in has shrunk, but he is still positive, a joker, and still living.

"He wants to live.”

A few weeks ago, Ian became very unwell, and doctors advised Parsons to get the family together.

But he bounced back, and is stable at home, enjoying having his friends and family visit.

123rf Support for the End of Life Choice Act is not universal for those living with life-limiting or incurable illnesses, who could one day be eligible if the law comes into force.

As a nurse and a wife, Parsons says there are clauses in the Act which fill her with trepidation, including the threat of coercion and bullying, and that medical opinions on how much time someone might have left to live are estimates.

Parsons says deeming people as “past their used-by date” because they can't function in society is “appalling”.

“I think it does damage to our humanity when we think we can make those decisions.”

In 40 years of nursing, Parsons says she has never come across a situation where nothing can be done to make a person more comfortable in their final moments.

She says that needs to be the focus – properly funding palliative care and ensuring all New Zealanders can access the “wonderful, compassionate” support they have received, equitably.

