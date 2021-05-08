Man given citizenship, job as prison officer despite robbery and gun convictions

The man worked as a prison officer during his time in New Zealand. (File photo)

A Fijian man was granted New Zealand citizenship and worked as a prison officer after failing to declare robbery and weapons convictions.

It took a decade for immigration authorities to find out about his dishonesty.

The man was born in the 1970s in Fiji. In 1984, he moved to another country to live with his grandfather, according to a recent Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision.

The decision referred to the man only as HP, and did not name the country.

In 1997, HP was convicted of being an accomplice to a robbery and unlawfully discharging a firearm.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in jail, of which he served about half.

Upon his release, he faced deportation, but instead voluntarily returned to Fiji.

In 2004, he came to New Zealand on a visitor’s visa. According to the decision, he did not declare his criminal convictions when he entered the country.

He applied for residence a year later, again not disclosing his convictions, and was granted it in 2008. That same year, he began work as a “public official”, the decision said.

In 2013, HP became a citizen of New Zealand.

After spending time travelling back and forth to Fiji to visit his children, HP was stopped on re-entry to the country in 2014 and questioned by Immigration New Zealand.

During the questioning it was confirmed that he had served time in jail and had failed to declare that fact during his applications for residence and citizenship.

As a result of the discovery, HP lost his job as a prison officer, the decision said.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Corrections says the man never declared he lived in the country where the offending took place. (File photo)

The man had his citizenship revoked in 2017. He applied for refugee status, but that application – and a later appeal – were unsuccessful.

A Corrections spokesperson said during the recruitment process, police checks are performed for any country an applicant has declared they have lived in for 12 months or more within the past 10 years.

HP never declared that he lived in the country in which he committed the offending, the spokesperson said.

A range of measures are in place to “ensure that integrity is well-established in our workplace”, the spokesperson said.

As soon as HP’s convictions came to Corrections’ attention, he was dismissed from his role.

Immigration New Zealand national manager business and specialist Stephanie Greathead said HP had wilfully deceived Immigration New Zealand, and did not declare he had lived in that country for more than 12 months.

The process of applying for residence is rigorous and applicants are asked to provide a range of information to support their applications, she said.