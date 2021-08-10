Family of autistic girl denied visa facing 'dehumanising' experience – Green MP

Micaela Galvao faces being sent back to Brazil after she was a denied a residency visa - but her parents are allowed to stay.

An Auckland family whose autistic daughter has been denied a visa face a “dehumanising” experience as they continue their battle with immigration authorities, a Green MP says.

Micaela Galvao, 10, was diagnosed with moderate autism at the age of 3 while living in her home country of Brazil.

The Galvao family arrived in New Zealand about four years ago after leaving the “violent” city of Rio de Janeiro.

Micaela attends a regular school and doesn’t currently require additional support from the Ministry of Education.

But when the Takapuna family applied for work to residence visas in 2020, Micaela’s autism raised a red flag.

Despite letters of support from a child and adolescent psychiatrist and her principal, the cost she may put on the health system is considered too great, and she was denied a visa.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Graziela and Flavio Galvao, pictured with daughter Micaela, face an uncertain future in New Zealand as the 10-year-old has been denied a visa.

Currently, she is expected to leave New Zealand at the beginning of 2022.

The situation is “unfair”, her father Flavio Galvao said.

“I truly believe this is a case of discrimination against people born with a condition.”

Ricardo Menendez-March, the Green Party’s immigration spokesman, is helping the Galvao family with their plight.

Supplied Green Party spokesman for immigration Ricardo Menendez-March.

National MP Simon Watts has also written a letter to Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi on behalf of the family.

Menendez-March said he has written to each political party to get a sense of where they stand on the issue as he wants an “across party” approach.

“My hope is that all political parties will see the wrong in discriminating [against] families based on disabilities and deporting a child who, for example, has had an autism diagnosis.”

Menendez-March said Micaela, and her parents Graziela and Flavio, now face months, and potentially years, in limbo.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Micaela Galvao was diagnosed with autism at the age of 3 in Brazil.

The appeal process is lengthy, costly, and does not guarantee a positive outcome, he said.

“That actually creates an undue level of stress and negative health outcomes for the family. All of them.”

Menendez-March raised the issue at parliament recently where he submitted an oral question to Faafoi.

In his response, Faafoi said the “accepted level of health” requirements have been in place for many years and are there to ensure migrants do not place “undue costs” on the taxpayer.

Individuals or families can take their case to Immigration New Zealand or the associate immigration minister if they chose to.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Flavio Galvao said he believes his daughter being denied a visa for being autistic is “absurd” and “unfair”.

Menendez-March told Stuff it was “deeply disappointing” that Faafoi stood by the policy – one the Green Party would like to see completely removed.

“I was also concerned that the minister was reiterating the dehumanising narratives that describe disabled people simply as a cost to the healthcare system.”

Suggesting migrants simply appeal the decision showed he was “out of touch” with the thousands of dollars that would need to be spent and the years of uncertainty this could create.

“I would be calling on the minister to have a conversation with the people affected and to urgently review the barriers that disabled people face within the immigration system.”

Faafoi's office has been approached for comment.