Woman denied NZ residency because she was married to two people at once

A woman has been denied residency after it came to light she was married to two men at once. (File photo)

A woman has been denied New Zealand residency because she was unknowingly married to two men at the same time.

The 46-year-old woman, who is originally from Samoa, applied for residency based on her marriage to her partner, who is a New Zealand citizen.

But during the application process, it came to light that she was still legally married to her first husband when her second wedding took place.

According to a recently released Immigration and Protection Tribunal decision, the woman, identified only as JT, thought she was able to go ahead with the marriage in New Zealand while her previous marriage in Samoa was in the process of dissolution.

JT had spent several stints in New Zealand before meeting her partner – a 70-year-old identified as AA – in December 2017.

The couple moved in together in March 2018 and married at the end of that month.

Before the wedding, JT contacted the registry office at the Justice Department in Samoa about applying for a divorce from her first husband.

She was told a dissolution order could be granted promptly because she had been separated for more than two years, and she applied in early March.

“Unfortunately, the processes required did not happen as quickly as had been anticipated,” the decision, from tribunal member Debra Smallholme, said.

The order was granted on May 18, 2018 – seven weeks after the wedding.

The couple also told Immigration New Zealand (INZ) that they understood the status of the woman’s previous marriage in Samoa was not relevant as they were marrying in New Zealand.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Minister Kris Faafoi talks about the immigration balancing act.

INZ declined the residency application because a marriage which happens when a person is already married is considered void, and therefore cannot be used to support a visa application.

But a further barrier to residency was identified. AA had previously supported two other partners to gain residency, in 1977 and in 2003.

After supporting two partners in residency applications, people are permanently barred from doing it again. This is intended to stop those who are not in serious relationships from gaming the system.

Zoriana Stakhniv/Unsplash JT believed her marriage to her first husband had been dissolved, the tribunal heard. (File photo)

JT appealed INZ’s decision to the tribunal, which said INZ was correct in its application of the rules, but also provided a glimmer of hope for the couple.

AA has lived in New Zealand for 50 years and makes a significant contribution to his local community, the decision noted.

“It is not reasonable to expect that he gives up these obligations and settle in Samoa at this point in his life.”

He also has ongoing health issues, and JT provides support to him when he is ill.

Taking into account these factors, the tribunal found JT has special circumstances.

It recommended the minister of immigration consider whether an exception should be granted so she can be given a residence visa.