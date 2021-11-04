Migrants helping govt investigation upset they're ineligible for fast-tracked residency

Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi announces thousands of migrants on temporary work visas would be fast-tracked for residency after a major immigration policy shift. (First published on September 30.)

Migrant workers helping a Government investigation are frustrated they’ve not able to access the new fast-tracked residency system.

Nineteen construction workers from China are helping Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) prosecution of Peter Li.

Li is facing a number of immigration-related charges, including supplying false information to INZ. He fled New Zealand in November 2020 before a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Qunyou Mao/Supplied Qunyou Mao - a migrant working as a bricklayer - is helping an INZ prosecution in an immigration fraud case, but is excluded from the one-off residency pathway.

An estimated 165,000 migrants are eligible for a new residency pathway to help the immigration system navigate fallout from Covid-19. Most migrants on temporary work visas are eligible.

But holders of limited visas – the type of visa the construction workers switched to from work visas in 2019, after being asked to help with the case – are not eligible.

DAVID WHITE AND JASON DORDAY/STUFF Chinese migrant construction workers tell harrowing stories of being overworked and underpaid.

A limited visa allows someone to visit New Zealand for a specific purpose only.

That’s left the group frustrated the new residency option is blocked to them.

Qunyou Mao is one of those. He's disappointed that after working hard and “cooperating with Immigration New Zealand” he can’t apply for residency.

“We are all serving New Zealand ... I have over 30 years experience, New Zealand needs construction workers like me,” Mao said.

Mike Treen, national director of Unite Union, said the group of 19 workers helping immigration with a prosecution should be given a pathway to residency.

Carpenter Guofang Yang is another. He said it was “unfair” the group don't have access to the one-off residency application.

“Our group has faced lots of hardships,” he said.

Unite Union’s national director Mike Treen and Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March are calling on Immigration Minister Kris Faafoi to extend the criteria of the fast-track system to include the workers.

Treen, who has written to Faafoi on behalf of the workers, said they shouldn't be disadvantaged while helping INZ with a prosecution.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Green MP Ricardo Menéndez March said workers who are victims of fraud and exploitation should be included in the fast track residency pathway.

“If they had stayed on their previous visas, they would’ve become eligible, but because they were doing the right thing, they have been denied. It is unjust,” Treen said.

March said Faafoi “needs to intervene”.

“If we want to encourage migrants to come forward to report agents and employers we need to ensure there’s clear pathways for them to stay in the country,” March said.

In response, Faafoi’s office said he was unable to comment specifically on the circumstances of individuals.

“He understands that a limited visa was the most appropriate visa for them and their circumstances at the time, given that their work visas were no longer valid.”

Faafoi said in the statement no exceptions to the 2021 resident visa criteria would be made for the group.

He declined to comment on Treen and March’s calls for intervention.

A spokeswoman said INZ did not have “the ability to change the criteria or apply discretion when assessing these applications”.