Major hurdle for HIV-positive immigrants to be removed

A major hurdle for HIV-positive people seeking to move to New Zealand is starting to be lowered, with the government removing the virus from a list of medical conditions deemed “likely to impose significant costs or demands” on the health services.

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) chief medical officer Dr Rob Kofoed​ said removal of the condition meant the individual health circumstances of each visa applicant with HIV would be assessed on a “case by case” basis.

“Previously, Immigration New Zealand was obliged to determine that a resident visa applicant with HIV did not have an acceptable standard of health,” he said.

Information from INZ, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, showed four residence visa and 10 temporary work visa applications were made by HIV-positive people over the past five years. Eight were approved.

But a number of people have also been removed from the country, including an Argentinian man who lost an appeal against deportation, despite arguing he would not be able to access the medication he needed in his country.

Getty Images HIV can become undetectable with the right treatments. (File photo)

Kofoed said INZ would still include HIV testing as a requirement for visa applicants intending to stay in the country for more than 12 months.

Green MP Ricardo Menendez March said for too long migrants living with HIV had been “stigmatised” and prevented from being able to obtain visas on the basis of their diagnosis.

Aotearoa was “playing catch up to the rest of the world”, with New Zealand being one of only 19 countries where HIV testing or disclosure was required for work and residency permits, March said.

New Zealand’s acceptable health standards regime, which requires visa applications to meet certain wellness checks, had “discriminated against disabled migrants and people living with HIV”, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Ricardo Menendez March says New Zealand’s immigration policies didn’t reflect the fact treatment for HIV is “readily available”.

“The government still has more work to do to end its ableist acceptable standards of health.”

March said existing policies also went against New Zealand’s commitments to the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

“These commitments clearly reject mandatory HIV testing and restrictions that limit or restrict movement based on an HIV-positive status.”

March said continuing to have HIV in the acceptable health standards requirements no longer reflected the fact HIV was treatable and access to health care in New Zealand to treat it was “readily available”.

Supplied New Zealand AIDS Foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers says the INZ decision is a “proud moment”.

New Zealand AIDS Foundation chief executive Dr Jason Myers said with the appropriate treatment, HIV no longer posed significant costs on the public health budget.

“People living with HIV who maintain [an] undetectable viral load do not transmit the virus through sexual contacts.”

This decision by INZ was a step towards dismantling HIV stigma at an immigration level and brought the country’s policies closer in line with the latest scientific and public health recommendations, he said.

“It’s a proud moment.”